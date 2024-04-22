Revitalizing DeSoto: This small community is undergoing a historic makeover

Thanks to a landmark program brought to the community and championed by two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, DeSoto is in the early stages of becoming a showcase town that could dramatically impact the greening of the country and also open politicians’ and policymakers’ eyes to the reality that the salt-of-the-earth citizens of smalltown and rural America do indeed matter.

Credit: Carlton Fletcher Credit: Carlton Fletcher

Dubbed “Vitalizing DeSoto,” the program’s goals include transforming the small community 32 miles north of Albany, Georgia by weatherizing as many of the 116 homes in the community whose owners choose to participate and providing one of three energy-efficient appliance upgrades: an HVAC heat pump, a heat pump water heater or an induction range. This transformation should, officials say, positively impact job opportunities, citizens’ health, the environment, and housing opportunities in a community dotted with abandoned homes and run-down properties.

“While designing this project, we identified five communities across the country with climate issues that were different but alignable,” Abrams, whose national star power exploded after her close - and controversial - loss to Brian Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race, said during a conference call at DeSoto City Hall earlier this month. “We selected Milwaukee; Gresham, Ore.; Tulsa, Okla., and, since I wanted to make sure this project reached into Georgia, we selected East Point and DeSoto.

“We felt it was important to include south Georgia because of the weather, the impact of climate change, and the challenges in that region that include issues like housing costs. And, most important, these are the people who most often feel ignored, like no one (in leadership positions) will talk to them or about them. I talked with Mayor (James) Cutts and came down to visit. He was all in on the project.”

But Abrams and Rewiring America, a nonprofit whose goal is to help homes, businesses and communities go electric, to reduce the emissions that cause climate change, but also to lower people’s monthly bills and improve the health and comfort of their homes, had special plans for DeSoto. Using philanthropic support and up to $5,000-per-house incentives from Georgia Power, they changed the game plan as it impacted the small community.

“These other cities are more or less pilot programs; we’re doing 5-10 homes in each city,” Abrams said. “But we looked at DeSoto and said, ‘Can we do the entire town?’”

And so, Atlanta-area and local contractors moved into the community en masse, scheduling inspections and times that the contractors can begin the transformation of, right now, the residences of 80 homeowners who have so far signed up for the program.

That’s where retired educator Rosemery Jones comes into the picture. Called by Abrams her “boots on the ground in DeSoto,” Jones has been signing up citizens for the Vitalizing DeSoto program.

Credit: Carlton Fletcher Credit: Carlton Fletcher

“Mayor Cutts is a friend of mine, and when Stacey Abrams said she wanted to come and visit to talk about this program, he was recovering from knee surgery,” Jones said. “After the initial meeting at the mayor’s house, Ms. Abrams said she wanted to tour the community, so I showed her around. She told me she wanted me to be her eyes and ears in the community.”

Jones, along with a trio of Washington-based program managers in other parts of the country hold weekly Zoom meetings to discuss each step of the revitalization process. The meetings are recorded to keep Abrams apprized.

“We plan to complete weatherization and installation of 75 homes over the next three months: 25 in April, 25 in May and 25 in June,” one of the project managers said. “As others sign up, we will add them. We are fortunate to have a buy-in from Georgia Power that will allow us to take advantage of up to $5,000 for each home in the project.”

Plus, there is the story of long-time resident Mildred Carter. A 51-year DeSoto resident who lives alone, Carter had her water heater go out around the time circulars touting the Vitalizing DeSoto project started making the rounds.

“I was having to boil water on the stove to have hot water,” Carter said. “I saw these flyers about the revitalization project, and it got my interest. It was just what I needed, just when I needed it. I signed up, and they came in and did an assessment. Things moved quickly then.”

Things moved quickly because, primarily, when Abrams heard of Carter’s plight, she gave the go-ahead to start on her project ahead of schedule.

“I’ve never really trusted people in the government, but this sure changed my mind,” Carter said. “I was just about broke, so there was no way I was going to be able to get a new water heater.

“I’m telling everyone now: ‘You should try. You should fill out the paperwork.’ I went two months with no hot water. This was a Godsend for me.”

Credit: Carlton Fletcher Credit: Carlton Fletcher

Color 60-year-old lifetime DeSoto resident Stanley Billings a believer, too.

“I have a small window unit that cools off one room in this house,” Billings said as Augustine Sanchez and Rick Powell of Kennesaw-based Air Force 1 HVAC inspected his home. “I went to the meeting that Stacey Abrams held at City Hall and folks told me I should do this. I’m sure glad I signed up.

“It’s very cool that we still have officials that care, that look out for the little people. This is a very big deal to the people of this community. This is a nice grant that gets us air conditioner systems, efficient water heaters and modern ovens. I’m ready for them to get my A/C unit installed so I can kick back and let that cool air blow.”

That air conditioning will be supplied by a heat pump, updating Billings’ heating system for winter as well, giving him one efficient system to maintain and, likely, lower monthly bills.

Cutts, who gave media representatives a guided tour of the DeSoto community, said there was expected reluctance when the revitalization project was initially announced. Skepticism was a common response.

“People here, like in most small communities, are mostly set in their ways,” he said. “But when Stacey Abrams came down to talk about the project, it was standing room only at City Hall. Having her here was a Godsend; it was like God was looking down at tiny DeSoto through her eyes.

“When she finished telling about the program, interest exploded. We expect 90% or better of the community to sign up. We’re used to everything going to the big towns. But Stacey said, ‘Why not start small?’”

Explore Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers

Citizens all along Railroad Street in the heart of DeSoto displayed a new kind of energy that Tuesday, shouting across at neighbors as HVAC technicians, electricians and water heater service providers completed audits and set up work schedules throughout the tiny community.

“There’s been all this talk for so long; now the time is actually here,” Jones said. “It’s a little intimidating to -- after all this time -- have this really happening. The people here are thrilled. It’s a brand new day in this tiny community, and it’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Abrams, too, expressed excitement a she closed out her conversation with media.

“This is not a question of who gets to participate, it’s a question of how many get to participate,” she said. “Residents look around and see people like themselves involved, not just the people with money and positions.

“This is transitional to the people of DeSoto. And it can be replicated; it can happen at DeSotos all over this country. For me, the central part of this whole project is taking an opportunity to make people’s lives better, to give them an opportunity to thrive, to find good-paying jobs, to own comfortable homes. That’s always the destination, and people in DeSoto are learning that their economic future is on a multi-lane freeway.”

Credit: Albany Herald Credit: Albany Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Albany Herald. The Albany Herald publishes daily in print and online at albanyherald.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Southwest Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.