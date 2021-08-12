Rep. Buddy Carter calls mask requirements in schools 'Big Government power grab' as COVID rises

Carter's stance comes in the middle of Georgia's fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, as the highly contagious delta variant spreads across the country. Georgia has seen 44,238 new cases in the last two weeks, according to data from the Department of Public Health. In Chatham, the last two weeks have seen 2,174 new infections, and cases are up 333% among those age 19 and under.

Savannah-Chatham Public Schools have experienced COVID-19 challenges since opening for the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 4. The district reported 230 students tested positive in the first three days of school. Another 1,127 students quarantined. An additional 36 staffers have tested positive, with 72 quarantined, according to data from the SCCPSS website.

Carter wrote in his campaign email that COVID-19 isn’t as dangerous for healthy children and equates mask-wearing to a liberal “power grab.”

“If you 'follow the science' you would know that COVID-19 poses little risk for healthy children. This is just a Big Government power grab where the federal government wants to take away a parent’s ability to make decisions for their family,” Carter’s email reads.

The Savannah-Chatham Public Schools are requiring students wear face coverings while on campuses. Superintendent Ann Levett said most parents are understanding of the mask mandate, even if it’s not something they want.

“I say 99.9% of our families understand that while they don't want masks — I don't think any of us want to deal with masks — that they understand that it is a part of the mitigation strategy," Levett said in a Monday interview. "And it is also allowing us to open our doors to five-day, in-person instruction.”

Carter’s anti-mask mandate email marks a change in tone by the congressman on the topic. In July 2020, long before vaccines gained emergency authorization, Carter told a WTOC-TV reporter mask-wearing was a facet of “personal responsibility."

“The key is, we've all got to practice personal responsibility. Yes we should be wearing masks. Yes, we should be practicing all the different things the coronavirus task force has been telling us to: washing our hands, practicing social distancing, wearing masks,” Carter said in the WTOC interview. “All of those things are extremely important, and they're incumbent upon us to do that, and if you're not gonna do that for yourself, then do it out of consideration for others.”

But the narrative Carter is pushing now is much different.

“The truth is quite simple: The Left doesn’t care about protecting our children...this is just another political tool meant to control your way of life,” the email reads.

A call to Carter's office for comment was not returned by press time.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. e can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Rep. Buddy Carter calls mask requirements in schools 'Big Government power grab' as COVID rises