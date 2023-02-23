Ready to bounce? World’s Largest Bounce House headed to Gwinnett

“We have a build team and an event day team, one to build the event and one to actually put on the event,” said tour director Troy Wheeler during a recent phone interview from Orlando, Florida. “The build team consists of anywhere from five to eight people, and we use local agencies to help us unroll these massive pieces of inflatables and put them all together. And it usually takes about two or three days, depending on the conditions, to put it all together.”

While it’s easy to think of inflatables as something strictly for the younger set, Wheeler said that there are sessions scheduled that will accommodate every member of the family.

“We’ve got multiple sessions, including sessions specific for toddlers that are a lot more chill and relaxed,” he said, adding that a ticket buys a three-hour session. “And then there are adult sessions, where no children are allowed. We also have a junior session so smaller children can have a little more time without raucous behavior and we have sessions for 15-and-under so families with children can jump in and enjoy it together.”

The event’s main attraction is obviously The World’s Largest Bounce House, an elevated experience which features giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops. There’s also a DJ on duty, with games, confetti cannons, snow machines and bubble machines.

“A typical bounce house would fit about eight people,” said Wheeler. “This one fits over 300. It’s living up to its name, its size and its experience.”

The newest attraction is Sport Slam, a customized sports arena with goals, hoops, nets and balls of every size and type. There are also special climbing areas and a “battle zone” where friends and family can square off against each other to see who can stay the longest on their podium. In addition, airSPACE provides an outer space theme with a five-lane slide, friendly aliens (including a 25-foot tall inflatable alien), spaceships, moon craters and three ball pits.

Finally, at more than 900 feet in length, The Giant offers some 50 different obstacles to overcome to reach the grand finale monster slide.

“The Giant is the largest obstacle course in the United States,” said Wheeler. “It’s 900 feet of obstacle course. It’s exhausting — if you want to tire out your kids, run them through that thing twice and they’ll go right to bed. It’s a lot of fun.”

Wheeler added that the event has already drawn large crowds in Miami and Orlando and in past years the Atlanta area event was a sellout.

“We try to give everyone the best experience possible,” he said. “We try to get around to bring it to as many people as possible.”

For ticket information, visit www.thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets.

