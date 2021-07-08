Proposed space outdoors for practicing mural art rejected by Savannah commission. Here's why.

“We’re proposing a safe space for practicing mural art,” said Edminster prior to his permit hearing before the Historic Site and Monument Commission (HSMC) on July 1. “Years ago the walls on the back of the C&S building were known for their street art and budding artists could use the alley as a space to practice and express themselves. Eventually, the city cracked down and pressured C&S to paint the walls white or face a stiff fine. We want to bring that space back for expression and practice.”

The Art Scene: Murals to shape Starland neighborhood

Edminster, who, along with being an activist for more public art, also owns Starlandia Supply just a few blocks away from the proposed "Living Wall," knows what he's talking about when it comes to murals. At the end of 2019 he helped organize the highly lauded Starland Mural Project, a series of eight murals by a stylistically and culturally diverse group of artists that still enlivens the nearby corner of Bull and 41st streets. He followed that up in early 2021 with the Fence Art Project, which featured another 10 pieces by local painters that were temporarily affixed to area construction fences. Both projects were well-organized and received funding through the city's very own Weave-A-Dream grant program.

This time, however, Edminster’s “Living Wall” won’t be taking the place of the eyesore at 42nd and De Soto: In spite of city staff’s recommendation for approval on his latest proposal, the HSMC decided to go against their advice and deny his request for a permit.

“That was just a lot of lousy time wasted,” he told me moments after the 3 to 2 vote against his proposal was confirmed, adding that he’s “trying to figure out [the] next steps” but that he’s “kinda just upset right now.”

So why did a good project brought to the city by a longtime art advocate with a solid track record get rejected?

One word: Fear.

“What happens if someone knocks over a gallon of paint and then it starts going down [the sewer]?” asked HSMC board member Lisa D. Watson during the hearing. “Because people are klutzy and it’s hot and they’re gonna like ‘ungh’ and then fall [and] drop their paint.”

Sean Mannion, who, throughout the proceedings, repeatedly followed up his proclamations about how the “Living Wall” was a “great idea” with reasons why, in his mind, it’s actually not a great idea, jumped on board Watson’s worst-case scenario train by one-upping Watson’s ecological concerns.

“One thing that has been brought up numerous times by this board, what type of paint and supplies are going to be used to paint it, because it can easily fall apart,” he said. “And then not only do we have an even worse looking disaster, but we also have an environmental disaster that could happen.”

As-if repeatedly whitewashing over the frequent graffiti on the derelict building doesn’t have the same potential problem.

Board chairman Kristopher Monroe, an obvious supporter of the project throughout the unusually long 90-minute debate of the issue, tried his best to quell his fellow commissioners’ somewhat legitimate, but very situational, concerns. Monroe was, for over five years, the Sunday arts columnist for the Savannah Morning News. He sits on the Cultural Affairs Commission’s Public Arts subcommittee in addition to his place on the HSMC, and is a noted advocate for the creative community in Savannah.

“You would be surprised: They are remarkably self-policing,” he said of free walls in other places like New York and Chicago. “In cities with a lot of street art, there’s a sort of code of the streets, where there are certain unspoken rules. This is not a new concept.”

“One of the things that I like about this is there’s been so many artists that have asked me, ‘Where can I go try this? Where can I go paint?’ … And there answer is there’s nowhere.”

But ceding control over what kind of art goes up on a rusty, unused building was simply too much for some of the board members to bear.

“I’m uneasy giving anyone a blank slate to anyone on the planet to do anything they want,” said Thomas Gensheimer, HSMC vice-chairman. “It’s intriguing and interesting on an artistic level, but it almost … defeats the whole point of having this board.”

Mannion joined Gensheimer in expressing his dismay at having the board’s design oversight being circumvented, once again upping the terror level, this time in response to Edminster’s argument that a decision on this project shouldn’t be made specifically because potential “bad apples” might scrawl obscenities or use the wrong paint.

“By that same logic,” he argued, “people are gonna get murdered, so let’s just make murder legal.” As if murder and allowing young, untested artists to practice their craft on a wall in an overgrown alley are at all comparable.

The prospect of approving the project on a six- to 12-month provincial basis was tossed around, but ultimately Mannion made the motion to reject staff’s recommendations on the “Living Wall,” and the project was officially killed. To her credit, Watson overcame her concerns and ultimately joined fellow board member Ashley Rainge, recommending to allow Edminster to go forward with the endeavor, but it wasn’t enough, as Mannion, Gensheimer, and Eileen Baker outvoted them. Monroe, as chairman, doesn’t vote except to break a tie.

The defeat of Edminster’s project is particularly noteworthy, given not only his history of successful projects in the area and staff’s recommendation for approval, but also that he had broad community support. The owner of the property and the adjacent businesses were on board with the proposal, and the HSMC also received seven letters backing the “Living Wall” project compared to just one letter against.

“The most common reason a petition might get rejected is if there is significant community opposition,” Monroe told me prior to the July 1 hearing. “We may suggest tweaks to improve any particular application, but community opposition is the main reason why a petition would be rejected outright, which doesn't happen that often.”

There seems, however, to be another, much more powerful concern that artists will now have to consider when presenting their projects before the Historic Site and Monument Commission, one that doesn’t appear on the permit application or in the board’s mission statement: Fear.

Rob Hessler is a contributing lifestyles columnist for the Savannah Morning News.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Proposed space outdoors for practicing mural art rejected by Savannah commission. Here's why.