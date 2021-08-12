Area police departments offered their condolences, including Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Port Wentworth Police Department Lt. Dale Sylvester," tweeted Minter.

According to Officers Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty, thousands of law enforcement officers and first responders contracted COVID-19 due to the requirements of their job.

Those include two personnel from nearby Effingham County and a U.S Marshal from Brunswick.

"Please keep the Sylvester family, his friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers," wrote the department's Facebook page, "The Port Wentworth Police Department is so grateful for the community's continued outpouring of support during this time of mourning."

The Port Wentworth Police announced that visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Rincon (201 E. 6th Street, Rincon, GA, 31326). A funeral service will immediately follow.

Masks must be worn appropriately by all who attend, regardless of vaccination.

The Sylvester family has requested in lieu of flowers that a donation to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire at twohundredclub.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Port Wentworth Police Department Lt. Dale Sylvester Jr. dies from COVID-19 complications