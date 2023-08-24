BreakingNews
DA proposes October start for Trump racketeering trial

Perry man convicted of killing wife 10 days after wedding gets life in prison

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Micah Johnston, The Telegraph
46 minutes ago
X

A Houston County judge sentenced a Perry man who stabbed his wife nine times just days after their marriage in 2022 to life in prison with the possibility of parole Monday, officials said.

The sentencing comes after a jury took just 15 minutes to convict Matthew Jamal Kendrick, 24, of felony murder on Aug. 11 for killing his wife in January of 2022, according to a press release from Houston County District Attorney William Kendall.

Kendall and other prosecutors wanted a sentence of life without the possibility of parole due to the “heinous nature of the killing,” the release said, but Houston County Superior Court judge Bo Adams chose to make Kendrick eligible for parole.

Kendrick killed his wife, Shateria Watkins, over an argument when he stabbed her nine times in a parked car last year, the DA’s office said. Watkins was 20 years old.

The trial that concluded earlier this month saw attorneys present evidence that Kendrick had his wife’s blood on his hands when he was taken into custody after he called police confessing to the crime, the release said. The couple had been married for just 10 days.

Attorneys also talked about a separate incident where Kendrick shot at Watkins five months earlier.

Kendrick will be eligible for parole after 30 years in prison.

Credit: The Telegraph

Credit: The Telegraph

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Micah Johnston, The Telegraph
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
5h ago

Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
6h ago

Credit: TNS

LISTEN: Is Donald Trump the ‘loser’ of a debate he boycotted?
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jake Price

Georgia citrus farms pass winter’s test amid state’s peach crisis
43m ago
Groups look to grow a healthy Coastal Georgia one person at a time
23h ago
Camden County releases records on spending for canceled spaceport
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
17h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top