One dead, five injured in weekend shootings across Savannah; mayor, police chief respond

The victims of the June 11 mass shooting were outside of a residence that was previously targeted just a few days before. Minter said the SPD is continuing to increase it's presence around Avery Street as leads continue to come in and working with the Housing Authority of Savannah, which manages River Point, to address the issues.

Mayor Van Johnson went with police to the scenes where several shootings occurred this weekend, including the Avery Street incident. Johnson said the DNA of the incidents is relatively consistent.

"Black male suspects, black male victims, who know each other and have some conflict with each other. If you put that template on it, it's the same thing over and over again," he said Tuesday.

Simply put, Johnson said he's not exactly sure how to stop someone who has the means, motive, opportunity and intention to do harm to someone else.

"I'm not sure how to get in the way of that. That is the million dollar question not only for Savannah, but cities across the country as we still have victims who refuse to cooperate with the police and you have people still in communities who refuse to say what they saw," Johnson said.

During the last year, hundreds arrested on non-violent crimes were not jailed during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit the number of people in the Chatham County Jail. Johnson said as the criminal justice system cranks back to full gear he hopes to see those people off the streets.

"There are individuals who benefitted in some ways from the pandemic… maybe they were not indicted, maybe they had not been to court or maybe they were released on a misdemeanor, but it’s time for them to go back," he said.

Other weekend shootings

Prior to the Avery Street shooting on Friday night, SPD had responded to two other shootings.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Rogers and Carolan Street on the west side after a 17-year-old male received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.

Minter said the victim was initially transported to St. Joseph's Hospital by private vehicle and later transferred to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

“(The victim) stated he was shot while attempting to purchase a gun at this location. Detectives are still reviewing witness statements and video evidence to identify the suspects involved in that incident,” Minter said.

A few hours later around 10:30 p.m., SPD was on scene at Paulsen Street and Hamilton Court where a 54-year-old male received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported to Memorial by private vehicle.

Minter said the victim stated he was driving through the area when his car was struck by gunfire and couldn’t provide any information on possible suspects or why his vehicle was targeted.

On Saturday evening a 24-year-old male received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting near Le Grand and Anderson streets.

Minter said preliminary information indicates that there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and at least one other person at that scene.

After being released from the hospital, the victim was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Minter said.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old male received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to harm after an altercation in the 800 block of east 34th Street.

“The victim stated he was involved in an altercation in the area that resulted in him punching the window of a vehicle, he states an occupant of that vehicle, then shot him in the vehicle then fled from the area, Minter said.

The final incident, a shooting that injured an 18-year-old male took place around midnight behind City Hall on River Street, Minter said.

The victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body after an altercation with two other males. The victim was later transported to the Chatham County Detention Center for an active warrant.

“That altercation escalated into both the victim and the suspects pulling weapons and exchanging gunfire,” Minter said.

Keeping officers in high crime areas and known hotspots remains a priority for the department, Minter said.

“Unfortunately, some of these calls for service required officers being pulled out of those areas into other areas,” he said.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KmartSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: One dead, five injured in weekend shootings across Savannah; mayor, police chief respond