NFA Burger’s Burger Benefit: ‘Restaurant people helping restaurant people’

“It’s a great organization,” Kramer said. “It’s restaurant people helping restaurant people.”

Kramer had grown up steeped in a culture of giving back. He said his father was involved with the Two Ten Footwear Foundation while his mother helped out with local charities. When he first heard about “The Menu” on The Sporkful podcast, hosted by Dan Pashman, he started dreaming up the structure of the Burger Benefit.

Credit: NFA Burger Credit: NFA Burger

Chef John Benhase, owner and partner at Starland Yard in Savannah, was featured on that podcast episode for his role as one of the real life chefs who helped advise “The Menu” production. Kramer reached out to Benhase and asked him if he wanted to come out to Atlanta to do a pop-up at NFA Burger. That small idea quickly expanded into the full-fledged Burger Benefit as a way to help out Giving Kitchen.

“I fully believe that if you’ve had any success in the restaurant industry, the food service industry, that you owe it to give back to the community that has helped you become successful,” Kramer said.

On the day of the benefit starting at 11 a.m., up to three chefs will take over their own grill for one hour. That group of chefs will rotate each hour on the hour and prepare their own version of a classic burger. Guests will purchase tickets for their time slot of choice in advance, but the chef who will be making their burger will be kept a surprise. The schedule for the benefit is expected to be released the day before.

Explore Small but mighty menu has diners lining up at NFA Burger

Kramer said that the benefit has 19 burger connoisseurs thus far, including Kramer and Benhase themselves. Other participants include George Motz, burger expert and author of “Hamburger America”; Walt Ehmer, CEO of Waffle House; and Jonathan and Justin Fox, owners of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

Tickets go on sale at noon on April 14, but early bird tickets will be available on April 13 for anyone who signs up for the Burger Benefit newsletter here. Tickets cost $20 and include one burger and crinkle-cut fries.

Kramer said he hopes to continue to host the Burger Benefit annually in different cities across the country. The goal for next year is to head to New York.

“The other cool thing about this event is we’re exposing the Giving Kitchen to parts of the country that have never heard of it. If somebody in New York contacted the Giving Kitchen today, the Giving Kitchen would help them,” Kramer said. “I think if we do this event well enough, we could help the Giving Kitchen grow across the country.”

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.