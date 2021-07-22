New Savannah city manager named

Assistant City Manager Heath Lloyd will serve as interim city manager until Melder comes on board. Lloyd was also a finalist for the city manager position along with Melder and Cincinnati Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long.

“I am extremely honored that the Mayor and City Council have expressed their confidence in me to be the next City Manager of this great city,” Melder said in a press release sent out by the city following the council meeting.

“They have an ambitious vision for Savannah, and I committed to working hand in hand with them to deliver that vision on behalf of all Savannahians. I am eager to join the ranks of Savannah city employees who are already working tirelessly to achieve these goals. I can't wait to become a Savannahian myself, and to meet more of our residents, get to know our neighborhoods and engage and partner with the many committed stakeholders who all want Savannah to be a great place to live, learn, work, prosper and play.”

Melder will be leading a municipal government for the first time once he takes his post in September. Prior to taking on his current role in Washington, D.C., in 2015, Melder helped to coordinate the federal response to homelessness as the director of communications and external affairs for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness under President Barack Obama.

During an interview with the media last month, Melder said his core values as a leader are centered on collaboration and transparency.

“You're relying on everybody's skill and expertise to be a part of the productivity,” he said.

“I think the more people know, the easier it is for people to get information and understand what the government is doing. And then, of course, integrity, especially when you're talking about the stewardship of scarce resources. And all those things add up to credibility."

While interested in the position during the first search last year, Melder said he held off applying because of his duties related to helping lead the Washington D.C. government through the COVID-19 pandemic

"Savannah is a diverse place; Washington D.C. is very diverse. The issues of reducing poverty, affordable housing, reducing homelessness and crime, using an equity and health-based approach to the work, good government — those are things I do every day in Washington D.C. and I feel those are transferable here," Melder said.

"You want to be able to make a difference wherever you go."

Melder said he felt that the biggest issues facing Savannah are the pandemic and gun violence, both public health issues.

“If people don't feel safe in their community that can reverberate negatively in every aspect of life. The poverty rate of over 22% (is another issues). We have to make sure we're creating pathways to every part of the community,” he said.

Melder told the media that on a personal level Savannah feels a lot like the place where he grew up and professionally, he feels like his skills will transfer.

“The work that I've been doing in the last seven years in D.C., those are the same challenges and opportunities here,” he said.

Thursday’s vote brings an end to a months-long process to find a permanent replacement for current city manager Michael Brown. The search was the second one taken on by the current council.

The new search for Brown's replacement began earlier this year after council approved a $23,500 contract with Developmental Associates to identify candidates. Council approved a timeline for the search process soon after.

The first search, conducted last year, was scrapped after city council failed to come to a consensus on the three finalists. During the first search they hired California-based recruiting firm Ralph Andersen and Associates at a cost of $35,000.

