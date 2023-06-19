NASCAR’s Erik Jones helps bring book vending machine to Henry County school

Students at a Henry County elementary school will soon have a fun and unique way to get new books to read thanks to a collaboration between NASCAR Cup Series star Erik Jones, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) Atlanta, and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Erik Jones Foundation and SCC Atlanta are teaming up to provide a book vending machine to Rocky Creek Elementary in Hampton, offering an assortment of reading material as a reward for students throughout the school year.

Students will be able to buy reading materials from the machine using tokens earned through scholastic achievements and positive behavior.

The cause is part of Jones’ ongoing effort to share his love of books and help children fuel their own passion for reading.

“I am pleased to be giving the Rocky Creek Racers a bookworm vending machine,” Jones said. “One of my foundation’s goals is to ignite a passion for reading in children. This is such an important issue because reading is so fundamental to helping kids reach their full potential. The machines not only build home libraries, they serve as a reward. It’s really cool to see a kid get excited about using their gold coin and picking a book. The flashing lights on the machine and the smiles on the kids’ faces are priceless.”

Rocky Creek Elementary’s new book vending machine will arrive later this month.

SCC Atlanta and Erik Jones’ youth reading program are each contributing funds to install the vending machine and stock it with a collection of fun and engaging books.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is also giving race fans an opportunity to help keep the vending machine stocked for years to come and enjoy a unique race weekend experience with Jones during its upcoming July NASCAR event.

With the Erik Jones Ticket Package, fans will receive a ticket to the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday night, July 8, and access to a Q&A and book reading with Jones earlier that day.

Each ticket package includes a donation that will be used to buy more books for Rocky Creek Elementary’s book vending machine.

“Our team at AMS is all about delivering great experiences at the track and making a positive impact on our community,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re thrilled to do both of these things by offering this ticket package — supporting a great cause right here in our backyard and giving race fans a fun and unique opportunity during our upcoming NASCAR weekend.”

