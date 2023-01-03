Muscogee marching band selected to perform in Peach Bowl parade

“It took a lot of patience,” Marquis, 17, the band’s head drum major, told the Ledger-Enquirer. “It took a lot of practice. It took a lot of rehearsing. It took a lot of reading music. It’s not an easy process, but it’s a process that you appreciate.”

“It’s hard work,” said Brandon, 17, the band’s captain. “People wanted to quit, but we’re taking people that never touched an instrument before, and we’re transforming them into musicians. Instead of sitting at home after school, they joined the band at Carver, and their whole life changed.”

The band played during a college football bowl game’s festivities for the first time in the program’s history.

“You don’t hear about bands being selected for these types of things from where I come from,” Brandon said. “We get to experience what some would call a dream come true.”

Carver is among approximately 20 high school bands selected out of an estimated 100 applicants to march in the parade, Manuel said.

“It’s a great opportunity for our young people,” he said. “The kids we have here are hard workers. They put forth a lot of effort. Our administration supports us.”

Manuel credits the band members and alumni for helping him recruit other students.

“They have taken ownership of their program,” he said. “Young people like to have fun and input, but most of all, they like structure.”

He models his approach after Oliver Boone, who was the band director at Kendrick High School, where Manuel graduated in 1994. Recalling the joy and pride of playing in the Rose Bowl parade with Kendrick, Manuel is committed to giving his students a similar opportunity.

“A lot of times, kids just need that experience to kind of help their self-esteem,” he said. “We produce great kids at Carver High School.”

Credit: Mike Haskey Credit: Mike Haskey

Manuel became drum major at Albany State University and graduated in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in music. He teaches band and chorus at Carver, where he was assistant band director for 15 years before becoming director in 2020. He thanked Carver principal Christopher Lindsey for “letting me lead and impact lives of young people.”

Marquis is grateful for Manuel creating what he called a “family-type bond” in the band.

“He’s a very patient man,” Marquis said. “He’s a very hardworking man, very intelligent, very passionate about what he does, very caring, loving and just open-minded. You can tell him anything, and he can give you advice just like that.”

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

