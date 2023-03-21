Mother of hit-and-run victim calls for more pedestrian safety

According to pedestrian advocacy organization Propel ATL, Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway is considered one of the worst streets in Georgia involving pedestrian crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, since 2017 at least 13 people have been killed in car crashes on the corridor, six of them while walking.

“There are things the city and state could do now to prevent and help minimize pedestrian accidents and fatalities,” Handy-Carey said, including more crosswalks with signals, a median, and lowering the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph. “I’m making a plea to the community to urge their council members and state representatives to do something.”

Atlanta Councilmember Keisha Waites said Hollowell Parkway is a state road, but she was advocating for changes on the rapidly developing thoroughfare. She said adding traffic signals and signage were small steps that could be taken now.

Read more here about Propel ATL’s efforts to create a safer Hollowell for the community.

If anyone has information about the hit-and-run incident on Sept. 19, 2022, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

