Morrow K-9 officers receive bulletproof vests

Credit: Morrow Police

Credit: Morrow Police

By Clayton News-Daily staff
1 hour ago
The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has announced that three Morrow K-9s are the latest to receive their own vests.

Morrow K-9 Dobby, K-9 Ecko, and K-9 Zorro have been equipped with LOF Streetfighter Vests — valued at a total of $3,900.

These K-9 protective vests have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight. This helps protect K-9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.

K-9 Dobby, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, is a narcotics and patrol canine while K-9 Ecko, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, is a tracking and narcotics detection canine. K-9 Zorro, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, is a dual purpose patrol canine.

“Our organization is honored to protect K-9 Dobby, K-9 Ecko, and K-9 Zorro with the Morrow Police Department,” said Kyle Briley, founder and president of the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. “These protective vests were made possible by the generous contributions from our supporters. Working together, we really do make a difference.”

On Sept. 2, Clayton County Police Department K-9 Waro was shot and killed in the line of duty.

ExploreClayton County K-9′s bravery memorialized after fatal shooting

The Clayton County Police Department previously announced K-9 Waro was to receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Waro’s vest was sponsored by The Rocha Family of Stanwood, Wash., and was to be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Officer Dan Rocha EPS #1470″. Delivery was expected within several weeks.

Waro had been with the Clayton County Police Department for more than three years.

