Morrow K-9 officers receive bulletproof vests

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation has announced that three Morrow K-9s are the latest to receive their own vests.

Morrow K-9 Dobby, K-9 Ecko, and K-9 Zorro have been equipped with LOF Streetfighter Vests — valued at a total of $3,900.

These K-9 protective vests have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight. This helps protect K-9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.

K-9 Dobby, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, is a narcotics and patrol canine while K-9 Ecko, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, is a tracking and narcotics detection canine. K-9 Zorro, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, is a dual purpose patrol canine.

“Our organization is honored to protect K-9 Dobby, K-9 Ecko, and K-9 Zorro with the Morrow Police Department,” said Kyle Briley, founder and president of the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. “These protective vests were made possible by the generous contributions from our supporters. Working together, we really do make a difference.”

On Sept. 2, Clayton County Police Department K-9 Waro was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Clayton County Police Department previously announced K-9 Waro was to receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Waro’s vest was sponsored by The Rocha Family of Stanwood, Wash., and was to be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Officer Dan Rocha EPS #1470″. Delivery was expected within several weeks.

Waro had been with the Clayton County Police Department for more than three years.

Credit: Clayton News-Daily Credit: Clayton News-Daily

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Clayton News-Daily. The Clayton News-Daily provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Clayton County at news-daily.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.