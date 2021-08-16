ajc logo
More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in Savannah-area since Friday; deaths stand at 572

By Barbara Augsdorfer, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total 996,653 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Monday. Of that number, 14,130 were added since Friday and 295 were recently admitted to hospitals. The state DPH reported 37 new deaths for a statewide total of 19,020. No new COVID deaths were reported in Chatham, Bryan or Effingham counties.

As of Monday, Chatham County has reported a total of 25,190 positive cases — an increase of 742 since Friday — but no new deaths at 458. Bryan County has reported 3,322 positive cases — an increase of 113 — but no new deaths at 39. Effingham County has reported 4,784 positive cases — an increase of 202 — but no new deaths at 75.

More: Savannah mayor: COVID mask mandate reinstated due to rising cases, effective immediately

All three Coastal Empire counties are in the "red" zone with positive case rates above 10% as of Monday: Chatham has a positive case rate of 20.3% for the past two weeks (11.2% overall); Bryan has a two-week positive case rate of 24.3% (11.3% overall); and Effingham reported a two-week positive case rate of 24% (12.4% overall).

According to the DPH vaccination dashboard, 5 million Georgians (about 48%) have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine; just over 4.3 million (41%) are fully vaccinated as of Monday. In Chatham County, 142,000 (49%) have received the first dose, and nearly 125,000 (43%) are fully vaccinated. In Bryan County, almost 17,000 (46%) have received the first dose and 15,000 (40%) are fully vaccinated. In Effingham County, 21,400 (35%) have received the first dose and slightly more than 18,500 (31%) are fully vaccinated.

The Georgia DPH also reported of the 4.3 million residents who are fully vaccinated, 13,332 have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 (0.3%); 198 have been hospitalized (0.004%) and 105 (0.002%) have died.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in Savannah-area since Friday; deaths stand at 572

