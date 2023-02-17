Monument in progress: Dr. King’s legacy lives on in Atlanta sculpture

There are several parallels that Fincher has drawn between Dr. King and Moses. “The whole Mountain Top speech was the last minute and a half of his last speech; he was killed the next day. And Moses died after seeing the promised land,” she explained. His robe likewise transforms from the iconic doctorate robe into one more akin to what Moses would have worn.

In all her research, Fincher kept coming back to Dr. King’s powerful faith. “Hopefully this is how he’d want it done, showing him talking to God,” said Fincher. “That’s what I want to sculpt: his spirit.”

Credit: Isadora Pennington Credit: Isadora Pennington

Mullins, an Athens-based artist who works in a wide variety of mediums ranging from watercolors to oversized stone monuments, was a perfect pairing with Fincher for this project. His career spans more than 25 years and his techniques and styles have been informed by countless travel experiences as he seeks spiritual enlightenment. Mullins has a background in the classics while Fincher’s background leans heavily towards the works of classical masters, and together they have created a truly moving statue in a baroque style.

For Fincher, this Dr. King statue is the latest in a series of bold artistic explorations. She is one of the most licensed children’s painters in America and uses a combination of classical art training and expressionism to create works that have earned her the nickname of the “feminine Rockwell.” Her extensive experience painting children with their cherubic round faces and the storytelling nature of her works have proved essential in creating a sculpture that not only looks like Dr. King but also portrays deep emotion and narrative.

The statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been commissioned by several local and national philanthropists including Sandra and Clyde Strickland of Gwinnett County, CEO of Eclipse Gaming Systems Tim Minard, acclaimed keynote speaker Dame Didi Wong, Social Investment Holdings, Inc, and the National Monuments Foundation.

The World Peace Revival and the King Center will honor Dr. King’s legacy by hosting a “Peace Walk” at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park on April 1. Following the day’s events, the grand finale will be the unveiling of Fincher and Mullin’s statue on the site. For more information, visit the World Peace Revival website.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

