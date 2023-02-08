Meet Duke & Diesel, the Cobb Sheriff’s newest employees

Credit: Chart Riggall Credit: Chart Riggall

Owens and White (who as the sheriff’s adjutant, oversees the horse program) said the horses will be tasked with an array of assignments, with one of the key ones being crowd control in high-capacity areas such as Truist Park.

“They are very-mild mannered. Their temperament is what we’re looking for,” White said. “They don’t get rattled by different sensory things, so they are exactly what we were hoping that they would be.”

Indeed, despite their imposing figure, the horses are exceedingly gentle creatures with a puppy’s enthusiasm for being petted.

Abigail Jordan, the sheriff’s stable master tasked with caring for Duke and Diesel, said they’ve been a joy to work with.

“I just oversee their training and care for the most part, making sure that they’re balanced in their diets and their exercise,” she said.

Jordan also works on “a lot of the tactical formations that the deputies might do in a crowd control scenario, or potentially a riot scenario, parades — things like that.”

Owens said the two may also be used for patrolling county parks and trails, and his staff is working to start a program where jail inmates can work with the horses.

White said the sheriff’s office has had horses in the past, but it was little more than a “dog and pony show,” he said. The program was run by volunteers as an offshoot of the Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation. A postcard shared on social media by Maj. Steve Gaynor, head of the Cobb Fraternal Order of Police, depicts a previous iteration of the unit from 2003 under former Sheriff Bill Hutson with 10 members.

This, by contrast, will be a working unit in the office. Owens said the foundation put up the funds (about $18,000) to purchase the horses, while the mounted unit’s annual budget is about $30,000.

While Duke and Diesel are currently housed in rented space at the Hurt Road stable, the hope is to eventually have their own dedicated stable at Stout Park in southwest Cobb.

And they’re going to need it. The office has three more horses on the way this year who will have already received law enforcement specific training, with an eventual goal of nine horses and nine deputies in the mounted unit.

“They’ve gotten all of their sensory training and crowd control training, so they are ready to hit the street as soon as they’re delivered to us,” White said of the three that are on the way.

