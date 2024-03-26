McDonough campaign dedicates fire truck to Autism Champions

A McDonough campaign aims to connect city residents to community members who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, also known as ASD.
As part of the campaign, city officials held a naming contest for its newly refurbished fire truck, Engine 52, as a way to build autism awareness.
Since the start of 2023 the McDonough Fire Department has been working to onboard a 100-foot Ascendant Heavy-Duty Aerial Tower — a 5-section heavy-duty steel tower — onto the Engine 52 fire vehicle.
The ladder is expected to be a low overall height of 10-feet 10-inches and length of only 41 feet, 5 inches with a rear overhang of a rear-mount that minimizes tail-swing, according to the fire department. The new engine ladder also has a midmount platform that will assist fire crews with their efforts to reach tall buildings throughout the Geranium city.
An upcoming documentary entitled “Sirens of Courage” will detail more about the city’s efforts as well as the funding process for Engine 52. The mini documentary is scheduled to air during Autism Awareness Month in April. The documentary will also include interviews and reveal the official name for the truck, according to city officials.
The fire truck naming campaign reflects the city’s mission to foster a strong and inclusive community.
“(A community) where every individual feels valued and supported,” McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent said.
The campaign aims to raise local awareness for ASD and gather community support for individuals and families who are affected by the developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.
“Many of us within the McDonough community have personal connections to ASD,” according to Vincent. “Whether it’s through our own children, family members, friends or colleagues.”
Residents were encouraged to submit a name online by March 25.
“This fire truck naming campaign isn’t just about choosing a cool name, it’s about raising awareness and demonstrating our collective support for those affected by ASD,” Vincent said. “We are seeking a courageous and compassionate name for our new fire truck.”
