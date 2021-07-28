Mars Theatre is bringing back live music with Gil Grand and his 'Grand Tour' of classic country

Grand is an eight-time Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) nominee and CCMA “Male Vocalist of the Year” and “Record Producer of the Year” winner. His debut album on Sony Records’ Monument imprint, “Famous First Words,” produced a number one single along with several top ten hits. Grand followed up with two more award winning albums, “Burning” and “Somebody’s Someone.”

Grand’s publishing company also earned a Grammy for “God and my Girlfriends” recorded by Reba McEntire.

With his Country music bonafides and decades of experience Grand has put together an entertaining show featuring talented musicians, authentic country wardrobe, and a stack of hits by George Jones, Ray Price, Kenny Loggins, Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and, especially, Conway Twitty.

“I started off doing the ‘One Night with Conway’ series of shows,” said Grand. “It primarily started off in Canada where I’m from. I didn’t know if it would do well or if anything like that would even work, but I was such a big Conway Twitty fan, and I had, myself as an artist, my own music for 25 years.

“I was at a point where radio stopped playing my music and things were slowing down, so I wanted to do something different. Conway had always been my favorite singer and I thought would try to do an entire Conway show and at the very least have a lot of fun doing it.”

The show became a huge success in Canada, so Grand moved back to Nashville where he hoped to continue the tour. When COVID struck and the tour was canceled, Grand fine-tuned the show to include other Country greats.

“I knew there was a market for people who still want to hear traditional and classic music like this,” said Grand. “Half of the show is still a Conway kind-of-tribute show, but I thought, what about all the people that love George Jones and Buck Owens, and stuff like that?”

Country fans have been transported back in time by Grand’s award-winning vocals, his authentic Conway Twitty sound, and his amazing backing band.

“Here in Nashville, there is no shortage of talented musicians,’ said Grand. “In fact, a lot of these guys I play with are seasoned players who have toured with legends…I got a bunch of great players together that love it as much as I do, and know the music as well as I do, if not better, so we’re a tight little group and having a lot of fun.”

The Mars Theatre’s Fall music season includes a Jim Curry’s Tribute to John Denver on September 11, and then An Evening in the Round with three-time Grammy winner Linda Scott, her husband Lang Scott, and singer/songwriter/comedian Bill Whyte on October 2.

Tickets for each show are $35, and beer and wine are available. Please note that the lower floor is wheelchair accessible, but there is no elevator to the balcony seating.

IF YOU GO WHAT: The Grand Tour: A Night of Classic Country Music WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. WHERE: Mars Theatre, 106 South Laurel Street, Springfield, GA. 31329 COST: $35 INFO: marstheatre.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Mars Theatre is bringing back live music with Gil Grand and his 'Grand Tour' of classic country