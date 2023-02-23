Married couple makes Muscogee County history as Teacher of the Year nominees

“He just amazes me,” Hannah said about Brian. “He will go to the Moon and back for his kids to make sure they get what they need and the education they deserve. I love learning from him. … He encouraged me to go get my master’s, which I didn’t know that I could do, but he saw it in me. … He’s just, he’s my cheerleader. Then, in the same way, he’s a cheerleader for his kids.”

Brian described Hannah as a “phenomenal kindergarten teacher. How cool that sometimes we can just exist in our classroom and then we both get to exist in our schools as the Teacher of the Year and also in the district to do professional development with our colleagues to do more for our students.”

They serve on MCSD’s personalized learning initiative committee. They also lead a bible study group at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

“It’s really special to be married to a teacher because we both laugh and say, ‘Nobody really understands a teacher like a teacher,’” Hannah said.

How they celebrated

They learned during the same week in November that they are the Teacher of the Year for their respective schools. So, a few days after eating at their favorite Mexican restaurant to celebrate Hannah’s honor, they returned for a second meal there to celebrate Brian’s honor as well.

“Our families exploded on both sides,” Brian said. “They were equally excited.”

The Walkers say they became teachers because of the positive impact they can make in the lives of their students.

“It is magical,” Hannah said. “I adore being part of the process to help kids fall in love with learning.”

“I realized on a deeper level how music is one of those things that can reach everyone,” Brian said. “Maybe they don’t show up to school for core subjects, but music is why they come back. You teach a student different life skills and character traits. I use music.

“Someone else uses math,” he continued. “Someone else uses science. But having that kid-centered focus has made it where we both view what we do as a very large-scale, life-changing endeavor, not just like, ‘We like teaching because teaching’s fun and we get the summers off.’”

Hannah, 27, graduated from Georgia College & State University with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She earned a master’s degree in early childhood education from Columbus State University. She previously taught at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia, where she graduated in 2013.

Brian, 30, graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in music education. He previously taught music for four years at Jordan Vocational High School. He earned a master’s degree in conducting from CSU. He graduated from Savannah Arts Academy in 2011.

They met while in college through a mutual friend.

“It worked out really well for about a month and a half, and then we didn’t speak for four years,” Brian said. “I ended up playing trumpet in her church in Kennesaw. We bumped into each other in the lobby, and now we’re married.”

Honoring teachers in style

MCSD superintendent David Lewis thanked the foundation for conducting the program and congratulated the teachers for representing “the best of our profession. … The fact that you were selected by your peers makes this recognition all the more special.”

Foundation chairman Josh Reynold said, “It is a privilege for MEEF to honor these outstanding educators. Our Teacher of the Year honorees have an extraordinary impact in the lives of MCSD students. Their passion and commitment to education is remarkable, and they are transforming our community every day.”

Each MCSD school’s faculty may nominate a teacher to compete for the district’s Teacher of the Year award. MEEF’s selection committee evaluates the applications and chooses 10 semifinalists to interview. Committee members pick three finalists to observe in their classroom. The winner is announced during the foundation’s annual gala.

