Fitzhugh Lee School’s Class of 1942 holds 80th reunion

Paul’s wife of almost 62 years, Margaret, passed away in 2008, and Lenda’s husband of 65 years, Lee, passed away in 2015.

After a blessing offered by Steve Wright, the group was regaled with stories from the two graduates. Both Paul and Lenda were born Oct. 6, 1925, and they will celebrate their 97th birthdays in the week following the reunion.

Not only were the two born on the same date, they lived next door to each other in their early years and often walked to and from school together. They started either first or second grade together, depending on which one is doing the telling, at the Locust Grove School which was later renamed the Fitzhugh Lee School. They continued as classmates until their graduation in 1942.

There were 28 students in their graduating class — 14 boys and 14 girls. They graduated after the 11th grade, which was the requirement in the State of Georgia in 1942.

Paul and Lenda each played basketball on their respective school teams and both were members of the X-Club, an honor society. Paul was also the safety patrol.

Paul was president of the X-Club in his senior year. They recounted the induction ceremony for the X-Club – a schoolwide assembly was held and an existing member of the X-Club would announce new members by slapping them on the back.

Both Paul and Lenda later graduated from the University of Georgia – Atlanta Division, now known as Georgia State University. Paul furthered his education with a master’s degree from Georgia Tech.

Both alums had strong ties to the Southern Railroad. Lenda’s parents met while employed at the Southern and Paul met his wife, Margaret, when they both worked at the Southern.

Both Paul and Lenda had older siblings who also attended the Fitzhugh Lee School. They are Libbie Wright, Raymond Wright and Eugene DeBardelaben. The two recalled their trek to school one morning in the second grade when Paul made a comment about Lenda's brother. Lenda, taking offense, hauled off and hit Paul with her book satchel.

Although Paul makes claim to having been an exemplary student, he shared memories of a paddle, a switch and of having his nose planted firmly in a circle on the chalkboard.

In 1942, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the older boys at school were gathered and the principal counseled them that they would all likely be serving in the U.S. military. He predicted correctly, as each of the 14 boys in the Class of ’42 did serve, representing all of the different branches of the Armed Forces. Paul served in the U.S. Army.

Lenda shared that her mother had typed the school’s first yearbooks on her personal typewriter and copies were then assembled into books for the students. Later the school obtained a mimeograph machine and that was then used to publish yearbooks.

When asked about their favorite teachers, Paul chose math teacher Pauline Gray and Lenda chose home economics teacher Mary Freed. They also remembered R.L. Todd, a math teacher and later principal; Mrs. Logan, an 11th grade English teacher that frequently quoted “The Raven”; and basketball coach Helen Adison.

The two alumni remembered an assistant principal named A.P. Gunter who was affectionately known as “Apple Pie” Gunter.

Principal Todd had one rule for conduct at school: “You can do as you please as long as you please, as long as you please to do right. And I decide what is right!”

Bob Reese, a fellow ’42 grad and one of “the twins,” went on to become principal of the Fitzhugh Lee School from 1968-1981.

It was a lovely celebration for a momentous occasion. After many photo ops and well-wishes, the ’42 grads were overheard making plans for birthday parties and future Fitzhugh Lee School reunions.

