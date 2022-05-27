BreakingNews
Trump probe: Fulton grand jury prepares to hear testimony
Stuart VanHoozer named finalist for Cobb police chief vacancy

By criggall
May 9, 2022

Stuart VanHoozer is expected to be named the next chief of the Cobb County Police Department this week, pending final approval by the county’s Board of Commissioners.

VanHoozer, who first joined the department in 1990, currently shares interim chief duties with Scott Hamilton. The vacancy has been open since December when then-Chief Tim Cox announced he would retire from the department.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the hire at their board meeting Tuesday morning.

County Manager Jackie McMorris said in her letter of recommendation that VanHoozer “has distinguished himself with his leadership and management,” citing his work as a patrol officer, sergeant, precinct commander, and deputy chief.

A graduate of Kennesaw State University and the FBI National Academy, VanHoozer has worked in the department’s narcotics and internal affairs units, among other postings.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the vote at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta, with a press conference to follow their meeting.

