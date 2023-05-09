X

Smyrna unveils four finalists' designs for Fanny Williams memorial

Credit: Courtesy - Smyrna History Musuem

Credit: Courtesy - Smyrna History Musuem

Partner Badge Logo
Marietta Daily Journal
By jbusch
May 6, 2023

Less than two months after the four finalists for a monument to Fanny Williams were announced by the city of Smyrna, their proposed designs for the memorial are now on display at the Smyrna Library.

Williams, a cook and maid for Smyrna’s Campbell family in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, has been credited as an early civil rights icon in Cobb County who took on the Ku Klux Klan and helped found the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital. She also helped establish the restaurant that came to be known for its mouthwatering home cooking and glorification of the Old South, Aunt Fanny’s Cabin.

The Committee to Honor Fanny Williams, chaired by Smyrna Mayor Pro Tem Tim Gould, budgeted $125,000 for the memorial, which Gould said in March would be adjacent to the Smyrna History Museum on Atlanta Road. The four finalists for the project, in no particular order, are:

Vinnie Bagwell

Bagwell is a Yonkers, New York-based sculptor whose work includes a Sojourner Truth statue in Highland, New York.

David Wilson, Stephen Hayes and Michael Gonzalez

Wilson, Hayes and Gonzalez have worked on memorials together in North Carolina and Texas.

Frederick Hightower

Hightower, who grew up and was educated in West Virginia, is still based there. He is also a painter.

Martin Dawe, Cherrylion Studios

Martin Dawe’s Atlanta-based Cherrylion Studios is responsible for the bronze Martin Luther King Jr. statue at the Georgia State Capitol.

Smyrna residents can provide feedback to the council on the different finalists’ renderings on the city’s Fanny Williams Legacy Project webpage.

Gould said the council will consider the different proposals at its Thursday, May 11 work session and plans to pick a design that will be voted on at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 15.

The finalists’ proposals are on display at the Smyrna Library from Saturday, May 6 through May 12.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Federal official promotes STEM education in visit to Atlanta schools4h ago

VIDEO: Life in prison for man who stabbed wife, struck Douglas deputy with car
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot near SW Atlanta shopping center
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta students thank teachers with flowers, sundaes and love
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
7-year-old Acworth girl wins dream trip to Disney World
Smyrna library begins Black History Month with sports writer's talk on Hank Aaron
Featured

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
19h ago
Staircase mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center depicts a flowing river
17h ago
Mother’s Day in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top