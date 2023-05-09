Smyrna unveils four finalists' designs for Fanny Williams memorial

David Wilson, Stephen Hayes and Michael Gonzalez

Wilson, Hayes and Gonzalez have worked on memorials together in North Carolina and Texas.

Frederick Hightower

Hightower, who grew up and was educated in West Virginia, is still based there. He is also a painter.

Martin Dawe, Cherrylion Studios

Martin Dawe’s Atlanta-based Cherrylion Studios is responsible for the bronze Martin Luther King Jr. statue at the Georgia State Capitol.

Smyrna residents can provide feedback to the council on the different finalists’ renderings on the city’s Fanny Williams Legacy Project webpage.

Gould said the council will consider the different proposals at its Thursday, May 11 work session and plans to pick a design that will be voted on at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 15.

The finalists’ proposals are on display at the Smyrna Library from Saturday, May 6 through May 12.