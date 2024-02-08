Six Flags Over Georgia Announces Winning Roller Coaster Name

Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell announced that Georgia Surfer is the winning name of the new Ultra Surf coaster opening this summer.

Georgia Surfer will be a first-of-its-kind attraction featuring the combination of a roller coaster and a water ride.

Last summer during their inaugural Coaster Fest event, Six Flags Over Georgia announced the new Ultra Surf coaster coming to the park and opened up the naming of the new attraction to fans. Over 2,500 name suggestions were submitted and over 27,000 votes were cast for the top name.