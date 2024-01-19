School Bus Drivers Out Early and MUST Shelter Stays Busy in Frigid Temps

In Marietta City Schools, bus drivers got the engines running early in preparation for taking students to school, according to Chuck Gardner, the district’s chief operations officer.

“Thankful for our transportation staff who came in early today to crank all buses by 4:30 a.m. to ensure they are warm for our students!” Gardner wrote on Facebook. “These folks embody the operations core value of world-class service.”

Meanwhile, MUST Ministries’ winter weather shelter has averaged more than 100 people a night, in addition to the 30-day shelter residents, according to MUST Ministries spokesperson Katy Ruth Camp.

“We are also seeing many people coming for outreach,” Camp said. “We served 130 people lunch yesterday, and we expect many of them were not only hungry, but trying to get out of the cold, for at least a few hours.”

A spokesperson for Cobb County, which has partnered with MUST to provide transportation to the shelter, noted the county’s emergency management arm distributed 100 bus vouchers last week and another 150 this week.

On Jan. 15, the shelter housed 46 men and 15 women, and nine families were placed in hotels. On Jan. 16, 65 men and 24 women stayed in the shelter, in addition to 13 families being placed in hotels, according to the county spokesperson.

Camp added that MUST has partnered with nearby churches to take in the overflow population of those needing shelter, with the facility at capacity.

The county spokesperson said 15 women were housed at Transfiguration Catholic Church on Jan. 15, while another 24 were housed there the next day.

The National Weather Service has lifted the wind chill advisory for Cobb, though it is warning that lingering cold air could threaten to freeze pipes again into Thursday morning.

Wednesday is not the end of biting cold in the area, per NWS.

“After a brief warm-up late in the week, more frigid air is forecast for the weekend,” the weather service said.