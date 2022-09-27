ajc logo
Police: Man hid in backseat before carjacking Acworth motorist

Marietta Daily Journal
By Staff reports
Police have arrested a Stone Mountain man who they accuse of carjacking an Acworth motorist. The suspect reportedly hid in the backseat of an unattended car, carjacking it after the owner returned.

Myron Baxter Pitt, 38, has been charged with felony 2nd degree hijacking, misdemeanor theft by taking and misdemeanor simple battery. The Acworth Police Department believes he is also behind an unsuccessful carjacking attempt which occurred earlier that night.

Officers responded to reports of an attempted carjacking around 10 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Acworth Tobacco and Liquor on Cowan Road, according to police.

At the scene, police spoke with Dana Dobbs of Acworth, who said a Black male, later identified by police as Pitt, approached her vehicle and asked for a ride. After she declined, the man attempted to force his way into her car, police said, but Dobbs was able to push him away, lock the door and call 911.

Police said that as officers were investigating the attempted carjacking, they got another call about a carjacking outside La Bamba Mexican Bar and Grill, located less than a quarter-mile east of the liquor store.

Charles Church told police that when he entered his 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan parked outside La Bamba, a man emerged from hiding in the backseat and demanded Church drive toward Interstate 75. Pitt threatened to kill Church, according to an arrest warrant.

Church got out of the car to try to remove Pitt from his car, according to the warrant. The two men fought, and Pitt was able to get the keys and drive off in Church’s car, police said.

The next morning, the Fairburn Police Department located the stolen car and arrested Pitt, with the assistance of license plate recognition cameras, according to Acworth police.

Pitt is being held at the Cobb County jail and is not eligible for bond.

Acworth police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-974-1232.

