Police: Man hid in backseat before carjacking Acworth motorist

Charles Church told police that when he entered his 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan parked outside La Bamba, a man emerged from hiding in the backseat and demanded Church drive toward Interstate 75. Pitt threatened to kill Church, according to an arrest warrant.

Church got out of the car to try to remove Pitt from his car, according to the warrant. The two men fought, and Pitt was able to get the keys and drive off in Church’s car, police said.

The next morning, the Fairburn Police Department located the stolen car and arrested Pitt, with the assistance of license plate recognition cameras, according to Acworth police.

Pitt is being held at the Cobb County jail and is not eligible for bond.

Acworth police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-974-1232.