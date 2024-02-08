Osborne High Students Learn How to do Taxes

“We teach them how to do returns, they take a test, and we prepare returns for free for the community,” Devault said.

Osborne students will prepare taxes until April 15. An appointment is required for tax preparation, and clients must drop off tax information. To set up an appointment, call or text (678) 310-3096 or email osbornetaxcenter@gmail.com.

“It’s eye-opening for them to see the process and understand what it is,” Devault said. “You’re going to have to file a tax return the rest of your life, so it’s getting them that education early, and for them to give back, to me, is the biggest reward.”

Osborne senior Brenda Garcia said she initially hadn’t planned on being in the class.

“I never really expected to have anything related to taxes or business because it wasn’t something I was interested in at first, but the more my teachers talked to me about it, the more I was interested in it,” she said.

Garcia said learning how to file taxes was important to her as she was able to help out her family with their own taxes.

“I was able to tell my parents more about it, they don’t know much about it either, and it was really nice to be able to help out my family, my cousins, my siblings and anyone else I could,” Garcia said.

Devault said Osborne High School is the only high school in Georgia that has a tax preparation class, and one of about 50 to 60 high schools in the country.

Charles Sterne, senior director for economic stability for the United Way of Greater Atlanta, said his organization helps the IRS get Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites similar to the one at Osborne set up and staffed.

“We train volunteers to get certified by the IRS to prepare taxes for individuals,” Sterne said. “We had 258 volunteers last year, we’re hoping to get more, but when you go out to a site, it’s volunteers preparing taxes.”

According to the IRS’s website, a quality review check is required for every tax return prepared at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site prior to returns being formally filed.

“If you go to a VITA site, not only do we have incredibly good accuracy rates, but you’re not shelling out the $250-500 that you’d be paying to a tax preparer,” Sterne said.

The United Way of Greater Atlanta has set up a website to help residents find nearby Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites, or for volunteers to help out. That site is freetaxprepatl.org.