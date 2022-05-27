KSU students created designs for a downtown Marietta parking deck. Will it ever be built?

An existing parking lot on the south side of Mill Street, just west of the railroad tracks, has been eyed before as a potential site for a deck. The 0.6-acre property is owned by the DMDA, which bought it from the state in 2019 for $167,713.

The KSU students’ designs were drawn up with the DMDA property in mind.

“Hopefully, that may give us a push,” said Tom Browning, chairman of the DMDA board. “I have to tell you, the students at the architectural college did extraordinary work.”

Tumlin isn’t necessarily married to that location, he told the MDJ. But building elsewhere would mean destroying downtown buildings to replace them with a parking deck, an idea the mayor called “self-defeating.”

Councilman Johnny Walker’s ward includes much of the land just west of downtown. A location with a steeper grade than the DMDA lot might be better, Walker said, in order to have some of the deck be built underground.

The design itself, Tumlin acknowledges, would need to be tasteful, something that meshes with the historic character of the Square.

KSU students had to work under several restraints: the garage couldn’t be more than four levels and had to offer between 75 and 80 parking spots per floor.

“Those young people, they were dynamite,” Tumlin said. “There were 20 designs, and not one was alike.”

The designs they came up with varied greatly — some featured solar panels to create renewable energy for the city, some included underground levels, and others had event spaces or gardens on the top floor.

“I think you could do something very tastefully, and possibly even have space up top, like entertaining space or (a) park-like area at the top,” Walker said.

The City Council has traditionally shot down proposals for tall buildings downtown. Tumlin and Walker both agreed any deck would need to respect that precedent, and not obscure the view of other buildings or Kennesaw Mountain.

Excavating would increase the cost, however.

How to pay for it?

The deck’s price tag, too, is an open question, though officials believe it would certainly cost several million dollars.

Tossing around some numbers, Tumlin said it could cost as much as $20,000 per space. Building a 240-space deck would quickly approach $5 million, then.

Per Browning, the KSU student designs were predicated on using precast concrete for the deck. Browning reckons that might lower the cost closer to $10,000 to $12,000 per space.

“Precast concrete, poured somewhere else, I guess it’s like a log cabin,” Browning said. “You cut all the logs somewhere else, you come over here, and now you assemble them, and precast concrete cuts way down on the cost.”

In the past, funding a deck with local 1% sales tax (SPLOST) dollars has been proposed. SPLOST funds can only be used for the list of projects approved by voters. A downtown parking deck doesn’t appear on the most recent list, for the 2022 SPLOST cycle, which was approved in the November 2020 election and runs through 2028. That funding option thus would be years away, and contingent on another renewal.

The city is receiving $11 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the spending guidelines are flexible. But there are other, more pressing capital projects that demand attention, Tumlin said.

The mayor floated the idea of using a bond to build the deck, then paying it back with revenue generated by parking fees.

Do we need it?

Even if funding is identified, there would need to be political will and a bona fide need for more parking downtown.

“You can’t get any more customers into any more retail stores or any more restaurants than you can get cars around the Square,” Browning said.

But a 2019 study by city staff found that even at peak hours, such as 8 p.m. on the night of a Glover Park concert, only 71% of the about 2,700 spaces around the Square were full, with 786 empty spots. The free spots around the Square were always full at peak times — it was the paid lots and decks that didn’t fill up.

Those pay-to-park options include two county-owned decks on the east side of downtown, on Lawrence Street and Cherokee Street.

Officials in the past have posed a number of theories to explain why those decks don’t fill up, even on weekends: the price of parking there, difficulty getting in and out, visitors now knowing it’s an option, perceived safety issues.

“Parking is psychological. People will park in one place in deference to some other place,” Browning said.

The county owns, but doesn’t manage, those decks.

“They hired a private contractor,” City Manager Bill Bruton said. “They signed a contract with them in order to basically do it, and they have a profit sharing arrangement with that because … they were losing about $400,000 a year (to manage the decks).”

There are other free parking options downtown, though — the City Hall parking deck is open and free on Thursday and Friday nights and weekends. The Marietta Housing Authority’s lot on Cole Street is also free.

But the 2019 study found those options don’t fill up, either.

Tumlin thinks adding parking meters to the free spaces around the Square would encourage visitors to park in the proposed city deck. Neither option would be free, he said, but the deck would offer a better chance at finding a spot. The council, though, has balked at parking meters in the past.

Councilman M. Carlyle Kent’s ward includes the DMDA lot where a deck may one day sit.

As to whether there’s enough parking downtown, “I’m not sure,” Kent said.

“I mean, everybody says it does (need more parking),” he added, “But we got the county lots that are not being fully utilized, I’m told.”

Kent said he’d like to poll downtown businesses to get their take. Data showing a real need would sway his opinion, he said.

Building higher-density housing around downtown might help relieve some of the parking needs if less people drive to the Square. Kent believes the city will be more competitive in attracting and retaining younger, middle-class residents if it can build more reasonably priced condos and townhomes in walkable neighborhoods near the Square.

“I would be in favor of some mixed-use development in that area which would include a parking deck,” Kent said.

For Browning and Walker, there’s no question that the Square is booming and could use more spots.

The mayor mused about those “moving parts” that complicate making the deck a reality.

“A lot of times. I want to be in charge,” Tumlin said. “In this case. I don’t want to be in charge.”