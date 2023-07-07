KSU student killed in South Carolina drowning incident

Credit: Special/GoFundMe

Credit: Special/GoFundMe

Partner Badge Logo
Marietta Daily Journal
By Staff reports
July 6, 2023
X

A Kennesaw State University student died on Monday, two weeks after he was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The death of 18-year-old Daniel Rowe was ruled an accidental drowning by the Horry County Coroner’s office, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

Rowe was rescued from the water on June 20 and succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Rowe was a full-time KSU student, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family.

He suffered brain injuries while trying to rescue a friend from the water, according to the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser is seeking to raise $25,000 to bring Rowe’s body back to Georgia and lay him to rest. It had raised about $2,400 by Wednesday evening.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Coffee County video

Elections director who helped copy Georgia data given similar job1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta council OK’s law to fully fund city’s affordable housing trust fund
2h ago

DeKalb residents file lawsuit against Atlanta over training center referendum
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Gone but not forgotten at Marietta's Gone With the Wind Museum
Meet the 81-year-old who just graduated from Kennesaw State University
Smyrna unveils four finalists' designs for Fanny Williams memorial
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
8h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top