KSU student killed in South Carolina drowning incident

A Kennesaw State University student died on Monday, two weeks after he was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The death of 18-year-old Daniel Rowe was ruled an accidental drowning by the Horry County Coroner’s office, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

Rowe was rescued from the water on June 20 and succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the newspaper reported.

Rowe was a full-time KSU student, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family.

He suffered brain injuries while trying to rescue a friend from the water, according to the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser is seeking to raise $25,000 to bring Rowe’s body back to Georgia and lay him to rest. It had raised about $2,400 by Wednesday evening.