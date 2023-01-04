It's a boy! First Cobb baby of 2023 born at Kennestone

Cobb County’s population grew by one a few hours into the new year.
Tyler and Lillian Tate welcomed a 7-pound, 15-ounce boy, Aiden, who was born Sunday at 5:09 a.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta, according to a news release.
Baby Aiden, however, was not the first child of 2023 to be born in the Marietta-based health system, which includes nine hospitals in seven counties.
That distinction goes to Kaylor Lane, a girl who arrived at 2:02 a.m. at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.
The 7-pound, 14-ounce baby was born to parents Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb.
Credit: Family photo
