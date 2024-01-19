Hillgrove High School Student Starts Charity for Military Kids

“I do a lot of extra curricular activities and I know how expensive it can be,” Bryant said. “I just don’t want a child not to be able to do that they love doing, either before their parent passed or after their parent passed. I want them to still be able to have that opportunity, and I don’t want funds to get in the way of not being able to do that.”

The inspiration

Bryant was initially inspired to create the organization in August 2022, when she needed to create a sustainable, community-based project to receive her Gold Award as a Girl Scout.

She took it a step further, turning her project into an official, tax-exempt nonprofit in March 2023.

Since then, she’s raised roughly $17,000 to fund various activities for military kids, including golf, karate, and dance lessons, a DECA field trip, sports equipment, and, most recently, Christmas gifts for one family.

Ten thousand of that funding was recently won by Bryant at the “Shark Tank”-style competition held at Georgia Tech by the National Society of High School Scholars.

Bryant, the only contestant from Georgia, competed alongside 14 other high school students, and was named one of the event’s winners.

“The top 10 people that competed each won $10,000,” Bryant said. “I received a group of mentors that helped me create the Shark Tank-style, more marketing and business side of it. I created a video presentation that was sent to the judges, prepared a three-minute Power Point presentation to present to the audience of 500 people, and the panel of judges.”

Bryant has held events to raise funds, including one held at her family’s west Cobb farmhouse in the fall, where invited community members donated over $1,600 in just one day.

Bryant also collects a $100 monthly donation from the American Legion Riders Post 29 in Marietta.

Mark Henley, the group’s executive director, said Bryant’s mission aligns greatly with the Legion Riders’, and that it’s refreshing to see someone as young as she is supporting the military so fervently.

“We were so impressed with her, she’s a very articulate young woman,” Henley said. “For someone in her age group to put together an organization and to have a worthy cause like this, we felt compelled to help her out.”

Branching out

Though the organization was initially created to serve the children of Gold Star families, Bryant said she’s been happy to see the number of those kids falling.

“Thankfully, Gold Star children are dwindling in numbers, which is really good to see. So now, we’re starting to branch out to other families in need,” Bryant said.

Bryant’s passion for supporting the military was ingrained in her at a young age.

Her father, Jim Bryant, is a staff sergeant for the Georgia State Defense Force, based at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

“I grew up (going to) family days and Yellow Ribbon events,” Bryant said. “I would go to those events and I would work with the kids. I would do cheer clinics, I would paint their faces, or I would just do fun activities and games with them while their parents are in meetings or doing the stuff that they have to get done. That inspired me to do something that would help the kids later on.”

Her mother, Suzette Bryant, said her daughter has spearheaded the organization, and relied on her parents only for the technical support of establishing an official 501c3 non-profit.

“It was very, very challenging to set that up. Just a lot of research, and going back and forth, but we were definitely there to support her because that got very technical,” Suzette Bryant said. “We left it a lot in her hands, but we kind of have to guide her a little bit in that respect.”

Suzette Bryant added that she’s very proud of her daughter, and amazed at her ability to balance her hectic school, activities, and work life.

“I don’t know how she does it. She’s a varsity cheerleader for football and basketball, and she has two jobs,” Suzette Bryant said. “She’s very busy. She’s an AP honors student, homecoming queen, and student body president.”

Leighanne Bryant said it all comes down to time management, and, remembering why she does the work in the first place.

“It’s really important (to support the military) because they serve our country, and it’s important that we serve them back,” Bryant said. “Because they help us in so many ways, that people don’t even realize, so it’s important that people that are able to help, help them in any way that they need.”

Bryant added that the Cobb County community, and her peers at Hillgrove High, have been incredibly supportive.

She plans to go to college next year, hopefully at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, to study kinesiology on the path to becoming a physical therapist.

But, she said, that won’t be the end of her work for military families.

“I wanted to create something sustainable and community helping,” Bryant said. “I’ll stay supporting (the military). I plan to come back, and I don’t plan on going too far.”

To learn more about Gold Star Kids Support Services or donate, visit: GoldStarkss.org