Cookie shop Twin Kookies & Sweets opens first location in Smyrna

Twin Kookies & Sweets is family-friendly, with couches, a TV, a kid-sized table and colorful cookies including pastel unicorns, ladybugs and dinosaurs. Their most popular cookie flavor is the snickerdoodle, Pierina said, and they also sell shaved ice that comes in a variety of flavors.

Co-owner and Pierina Anderson’s husband, Ikaika Anderson, said that a part of what makes Twin Kookies special is the cultural diversity he and his wife bring.

“My wife is from a Peruvian background, and I have a Hawaiian background,” Ikaika Anderson said. “So it’s just combining those into gatherings with a big cultural difference.”

One of Ikaika Anderson’s favorite sweets the shop serves is shaved ice, which he thinks is the best in the metro area, he said.

“Our shaved ice is actually shaved, it’s not chunks of ice, so it just melts in your mouth,” Pierina Anderson said.

Business has been going well for the couple so far. They sold out on Saturday, the first day they opened, Pierina Anderson said.

“I wasn’t expecting that to be honest,” she said. “I made cookies thinking people were gonna come, but it was at one point that I was helping my husband and then I looked up and there was a line out the door.”

One of the Andersons’ favorite parts about the storefront is the bathroom, which members of the community, including Ikaika and some of his friends, helped to decorate, Pierina Anderson said. The bathroom wall is covered floor to ceiling in comics that act as wallpaper. They collected as many comics as they could to decorate the bathroom.

“I would like to thank everyone who is here,” Ikaika Anderson said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “We are very happy, very blessed to be here, and we look forward to being a great part of the community in Smyrna.”