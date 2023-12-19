Cobb's Family Advocacy Center, First in Georgia, Opens

Casey Gwinn, who helped originate the concept of the center, also known as a Family Justice Center, during his tenure as city attorney in San Diego, said the idea became popular after the center helped significantly cut the number of domestic violence homicides in that city not long after the first center opened there.

“We went from 30 homicides a year in the sixth-largest city in America to three,” Gwinn said. “We didn’t get to zero, but we got really close to zero.”

In 2004, Gwinn was appointed by then-President George W. Bush to start up Family Justice Centers across the country.

Gwinn said the purpose of the center is to ensure victims of domestic violence can get everything they need under one roof, rather than having to go from place to place and agency to agency.

Cobb County is seeking those same successes.

“In Cobb County, over the last three years, not including this year, there were 32 domestic violence homicides,” Broady said. “As a result, we really needed to figure out how to reduce these. All across the country, there’s been these family justice centers, and everywhere they are, there’s been a reduction in family violence and a drastic reduction in family violence fatalities. It was important for us to input that into our community.”

The Family Advocacy Center will house a number of organizations, such as law enforcement agencies, attorneys and nonprofits advocating for domestic violence victims. The facility will provide victims of domestic violence a location to meet with law enforcement, receive assistance in obtaining protective orders and provide services such as counseling, housing and employment assistance, according to the county.

Cobb County commissioners provided $460,000 earlier this year to get the center off the ground. It also received $400,000 in federal grant funds.

Broady said the new facility will cost around $600,000 annually to operate, primarily to pay staff salaries.

“They can come here, our navigators can get their story, get them the resources they need and put them on a path that they can get away from their abuser, take away the trauma from their kids, and make sure they have an opportunity to be successful in our community,” Broady said.

This was particularly important to Broady, who told those on hand his story of growing up in a home affected by domestic violence. He said he wanted to understand why his mother never reported and never tried to get away from their situation.

Broady said that typically, victims of domestic violence don’t report their abuse until they had been abused many times over, or the first time they felt their abuser would try to kill them.

One person who faced that possibility is Janet Paulsen, now a board member of the Cobb Family Advocacy Center. In 2015, she told her husband that she wanted a divorce. Her husband responded by saying that he would kill her if she thought of getting a divorce, then told her father that he’d kill her.

“We were on our own, hiding out in a hotel, getting police reports, figuring out how to get a temporary protective order, trying to figure out a safe plan. No parent should ever get a phone call that says ‘Your daughter’s been shot, you need to get to the hospital right now.’ No parent should have a trauma surgeon tell them ‘She’s been shot six times, her heart stopped, we got it going again but we don’t know if she’s going to make it.’ No grandparent should have to sit their grandsons down when they were 13 years old in a waiting room next to an ICU and tell them ‘Your dad shot your mom, then he killed himself, and we don’t know if she’s going to live.’”

Paulsen added that no family should be left on their own to navigate a system to get assistance for domestic violence.

“This is that place,” Paulsen said. “This is where the navigators are. I am very blessed to have survived, but sometimes you have to look at your pain to find your purpose. The little part I have contributed is my purpose.”

For more information, visit cobbfac.org.