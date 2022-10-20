Cobb school board campaign finance complaint to be decided after election

Allegations

In his most recent fundraising report, Chastain initially listed two donations that exceed the $3,000 contribution limit. The donations were from the campaign of state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, for $5,500, and Jonathan Crumly, a lawyer at Taylor English Duma, for $4,000.

In regard to contribution limits, the law treats the primary and general elections separately. A donor can give the maximum donation to a campaign for the primary, then again for the general.

Chastain later submitted an amended fundraising report listing two donations from the Ehrhart campaign — a $3,000 donation for the primary and a $2,500 donation for the general. Both donations are dated from late August, after the May primary ended.

His amended report also splits the donations from Crumly into two $2,000 donations, one for the primary and one for the general, both dated from late August.

Pozniak wrote in her complaint that Chastain failed to file a Form COOSA (Choosing Option of Separate Accounting) to declare his intent to keep separate accounting for each election within the election cycle.

Pozniak also alleged that her opponent is operating two campaign committees, Committee to Elect David Chastain and Friends of David Chastain, in violation of state law, which only allows a candidate to have one committee. Neither committee, she wrote, is registered with the commission.

“David Chastain’s disregard for campaign finance laws raises serious questions about his leadership and conduct as Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education, which oversees the district’s $1.5 billion budget,” Pozniak said in a press release.

She also criticized him for taking donations from Crumly, whose firm was awarded the contract to redraw the board’s district lines in the 2020 redistricting cycle. Democrats voted against awarding that contract to Taylor English Duma. A group of Cobb parents, backed by a slate of civil rights and left-leaning groups, have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the map, charging that it disenfranchises voters of color. The plaintiffs include the League of Women Voters of Marietta-Cobb, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, and the Georgia NAACP. They are represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, among others.

An LLC registered to Taylor English Duma lawyer James Balli also gave $1,000 to Chastain’s campaign. Rep. Ehrhart’s husband, Earl Ehrhart, is CEO of Taylor English Decisions, the consulting and lobbying arm of the firm.

“The donors that gave David Chastain campaign contributions in excess of the campaign contribution limits are not just any donors. They are donors who benefitted from a no-bid contract David Chastain authorized as a member of the Cobb County Board of Education to draw a map that is not even the responsibility of the school board,” Pozniak said.

Chastain fires back

Chastain on Thursday dismissed Pozniak’s claims as a desperate stunt and denied that he ever operated more than one campaign.

“The deliberate attempt by Catherine Pozniak and her small platoon of Democratic socialists is on full display in Cobb County. The recent complaint she filed with the board of elections is baseless and politics at its worst.

“Only a frantic candidate would make such groundless and inaccurate claims while ignoring the real facts. David Chastain has only had one campaign and one bank account associated with that campaign, to say anything different is a blatant lie,” the release said.

Chastain took aim at Pozniak for filing an amended report herself, pointing out that his report, submitted for the fundraising period ending Sept. 30, was amended in three days. Pozniak submitted an amended report for the period ending April 30 about two months after her initial report.

Pozniak’s amended report listed one extra donation — $300 from Emma Bloomberg, a philanthropist and daughter of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Like Pozniak, Chastain took aim at the donors themselves.

“Mr. Chastain wonders whether Pozniak was advised to use these types of deceitful tactics from national liberal groups who actively support and finance her campaign,” the release says.

Chastain has retained Jake Evans, a Republican lawyer and former congressional candidate who previously served as chairman of Georgia's ethics commission.

“Frivolous complaints like this one are routinely made by desperate candidates trying to distract from the core issues of the campaign. Mr. Chastain fully complied with Georgia campaign finance laws,” Evans said in the press release.