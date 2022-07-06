Cobb reimposes mask mandate in county courthouses

Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard has reimposed a mask mandate in Cobb’s courthouses, the county announced Tuesday.
The decision was made “reluctantly,” the county said in a social media post, due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in Cobb. As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control listed Cobb as having a high transmission level of the virus, with more than 230 cases per 100,000 residents.
A high transmission level is considered any rate above 100 cases per 100,000 residents.
The mandate applies to buildings within Cobb’s judicial complex including the Superior, State, and Magistrate courts. It does not apply to municipal courts such as the Marietta courthouse.
