BreakingNews
Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion
ajc logo
X

Cobb reimposes mask mandate in county courthouses

The Cobb County Superior Courthouse in Marietta.

Credit: File

Combined ShapeCaption
The Cobb County Superior Courthouse in Marietta.

Credit: File

Partner Badge Logo
Marietta Daily Journal
By criggall
23 hours ago

Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard has reimposed a mask mandate in Cobb’s courthouses, the county announced Tuesday.

The decision was made “reluctantly,” the county said in a social media post, due to rising number of COVID-19 cases in Cobb. As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control listed Cobb as having a high transmission level of the virus, with more than 230 cases per 100,000 residents.

A high transmission level is considered any rate above 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The mandate applies to buildings within Cobb’s judicial complex including the Superior, State, and Magistrate courts. It does not apply to municipal courts such as the Marietta courthouse.

Editors' Picks
With college football in flux, where can the ACC turn?1h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
Overturned big rig blocked I-285 in DeKalb for hours; no injuries
3h ago
Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster
1h ago
Fulton animal shelter ‘pleading’ with public to adopt, foster
1h ago
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash
8h ago
The Latest
Local artist creates whimsical papier-mache sculptures
MUST Summer Lunch works to ease food insecurity in Cobb County
Walton High School student nets $180k Marines scholarship
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top