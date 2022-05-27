Cobb jail inmate, second in 2022, dies in custody

"Information is not yet available as to the cause of death," Sgt. Jeremy Blake, a spokesman at the sheriff's office, said in a statement. The sheriff's office runs the Cobb jail.

The woman, Smyrna's Eva Kanja, 28, was booked April 29 for misdemeanor battery while a patient at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Blake said. According to jail records, Kanja's bond had been set at $1,000.