ajc logo
X

Breakfast restaurant opens in Kennesaw with chance to win free coffee, biscuits for a year

Credit: Special

Credit: Special

Partner Badge Logo
Marietta Daily Journal
By sheath
Sept 26, 2022

Maple Street Biscuit Company is hosting a grand opening ceremony and celebration at its new store in Kennesaw on Tuesday.

The celebration will kick off on Tuesday at 7 a.m. featuring giveaways, free food and special guests. The new store is at 1125 Ernest Barrett Parkway.

The first five guests in line for the grand opening will win free coffee and biscuits for an entire year. Guests in line can also receive free coffee mugs, shirts, stickers and more.

The grand opening ceremony will begin with remarks from Maple Street CEO Scoot Moore. Community Leader Gloria Quirarte will then do the honors of flipping the Maple Street sign to open.

The Kennesaw store’s opening marks the sixth Maple Street location in Georgia and the 45th store across nine states.

The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the year.

For more information on Maple Street Biscuit Company, visit its website.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Hawks add to backcourt, acquire 6-8 guard in trade1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As powerful hurricane bears down on Florida, Georgia braces for a hit
6h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons finding offensive success powered by run game

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons finding offensive success powered by run game

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Missouri expected to attack No. 1 Georgia with more screens
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Police: Man hid in backseat before carjacking Acworth motorist
9h ago
Atlanta Braves name street for Tim Lee, late county chairman who brought team to Cobb
North Georgia State Fair taking shape ahead of Thursday launch
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
21m ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
10h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top