Breakfast restaurant opens in Kennesaw with chance to win free coffee, biscuits for a year

Maple Street Biscuit Company is hosting a grand opening ceremony and celebration at its new store in Kennesaw on Tuesday.
The celebration will kick off on Tuesday at 7 a.m. featuring giveaways, free food and special guests. The new store is at 1125 Ernest Barrett Parkway.
The first five guests in line for the grand opening will win free coffee and biscuits for an entire year. Guests in line can also receive free coffee mugs, shirts, stickers and more.
The grand opening ceremony will begin with remarks from Maple Street CEO Scoot Moore. Community Leader Gloria Quirarte will then do the honors of flipping the Maple Street sign to open.
The Kennesaw store’s opening marks the sixth Maple Street location in Georgia and the 45th store across nine states.
The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the year.
For more information on Maple Street Biscuit Company, visit its website.
