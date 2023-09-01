Braves Home Plate Project continues fight against food insecurity

By From staff reports
Aug 24, 2023
MORROW — The Braves Home Plate Project presented by Chick-fil-A continues to fight food insecurity throughout Braves country and on Thursday, Aug. 24, the campaign made a stop at Clayton State University.

The Atlanta Braves — along with their partners Chick-fil-A, Urban Recipe, Noonday, and Clayton State University — prepared and distributed 400 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 250 boxes of fresh produce sourced from Urban Recipe, 250 boxes of non-perishables and dry goods from Noonday, and other resources to the Morrow community.

In April 2020, in partnership with Braves’ concessionaire, Delaware North, the Braves launched the Braves Home Plate Project to respond to increased food insecurity needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a part of the program, the team deployed their food truck to provide hundreds of meals per week to communities including Chattanooga, Nashville, Gwinnett, Rome and Albany.

