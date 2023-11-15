Trip-planning app launches in Atlanta for 13 counties

“The development of ATL RIDES is the culmination of the strong partnership between these six transit agencies in the metro Atlanta area,” said Jannine Miller, executive director of the ATL. “Creating and launching this new app is a result of a new level of coordination across the region’s transit agencies.”

Through the app, metro Atlantans can now plan a transit trip between pick-ups and drop-offs that are served by different transit operators — from Buckhead to The Battery, Mableton to Midtown, Austell to the airport and others.

“ATL RIDES, along with MARTA’s new Breeze Mobile 2.0 fare payment app, work together to take some of the guesswork out of taking a trip on transit, making it more accessible for all,” said Collie Greenwood, general manager and CEO of MARTA.

Compared to other navigations apps, ATL officials said the new app offers the most up-to-date route information directly from the transit agencies. Commuters can also use the app’s real-time vehicle arrival feature to see when their next bus or train will reach their location.

Travelers with disabilities can also select a setting for wheelchair-accessible routes.

Future plans call for the addition of micro-mobility, including scooter share and bike share, and on-demand services.

The app was funded by a $20.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Integrated Mobility Innovation program in 2020. The state provided approximately $200,000 in matching funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation, as well as other local sources.

The Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority was one of 25 recipients selected out of 104 eligible project proposals, totaling approximately $107 million in requested funding.

The app is available for download via iOS and Android — it can also be used online.

For more information on ATL RIDES or to download the app, visit www.atlrides.com.

