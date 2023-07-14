Man dies after falling into manhole in Floyd County

34-year-old Robert Wallace Hall of Rome, Georgia died Wednesday following a fall into a manhole at Armuchee High School.

On Wednesday afternoon, Floyd County 911 dispatch received a report that a person had fallen into a manhole at Armuchee High School.

When first responders arrived at the scene near the front left side of the school, they found that an individual had fallen at least 20 feet down into a manhole.

An Erlanger life flight was called to the scene and landed in the side parking lot of the high school while first responders worked to get the individual out.

First responders at the area told WRGA that the individual passed away before they could be pulled out. The Floyd County Coroner’s office was notified. Deputy Coroner John Hamilton identified the body, which was then transported by Advent Health EMS to the GBI Crime lab for an autopsy.

Hall was a plumber doing work at the school when the incident occurred.

