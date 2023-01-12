Ma Rainey, ‘Mother of the Blues,’ honored with special Grammy award for lifetime achievement

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The news might prompt more folks to visit the museum, its director said.

“I am always so grateful of all the recognition that Ma Rainey receives,” museum director Florene Dawkins told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “In her heyday, she wasn’t recognized for her musical genius. I am excited that the Grammys is giving her some of her just dues.”

In a news release, the Recording Academy says Rainey “was known for her deep voice and mesmerizing stage presence that drew packed audiences in the early twentieth century. A songwriter as well as a performer, her lyrics and melodies reflected her experiences as an independent, openly bisexual African-American woman. Rainey signed a recording contract with Paramount Records in 1923, making her one of the earliest recorded blues musicians.

Between 1923 and 1928, she recorded almost 100 records, many of them national hits that are now part of the American musical canon. Her 1924 recording of ‘See See Rider Blues’ (for which she was accompanied by a young Louis Armstrong) was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry in 2004.”

In 2020, the movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” debuted on Netflix. It was the final film featuring meteoric Chadwick Boseman, who died that year from colon cancer at 43. It also features Viola Davis, the first Black woman to win the Triple Crown of acting awards, in another critically acclaimed performance. The film, based on August Wilson’s play, is co-produced by another superstar actor, Denzel Washington.

The Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, a Muscogee County school for students in grades 6-12, is named in honor of Ma Rainey and the late author Carson McCullers, who also is a Columbus native.

