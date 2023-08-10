Log cabin restorer evaluates historic Power-Jackson Cabin

Cobb Landmarks recently helped arrange for a log cabin restorer to evaluate the Power-Jackson Cabin in east Cobb, said its executive director, Trevor Beemon.

The purpose of the visit was to determine if the cabin could be saved, and the scope of work such a restoration project might entail.

A developer had requested a zoning change from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners to build an 18-home development on the site where the early 19th-century cabin is located. The developer withdrew the application in May.

Beemon said restorer Vic Hood, founder of Leatherwood Inc., was especially interested in the cabin as it is a rare example of what is referred to as a rived log house. With rived logs, the logs are not hewn. Instead, the logs are split, leaving the rounded surface on the exterior and a smooth flat surface on the interior.

Beemon, who said this type of construction was typically used with large trees so that each tree produced two logs, eagerly awaits Hood’s report.

