Lineman dies after electrocution in Columbus, coroner says

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.
A 26-year-old lineman for an electrical company died after an accident Sunday in north Columbus, according to the local coroner.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the worker as Cody Lange of Madison, Florida, who was pronounced dead from electrocution at 12:17 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Hospital.
The accident was reported on a work site at 1400 Double Churches Road, where Lange afterward was given CPR, but could not be revived, Bryan said. The Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services said a fire truck and ambulance arrived at the scene at 11:40 a.m. Sunday.
Lange worked for Corbett Electrical of Lake Park, Georgia, Bryan said.
Credit: Ledger-Enquirer
Credit: Ledger-Enquirer
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com