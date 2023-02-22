X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lineman dies after electrocution in Columbus, coroner says

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Tim Chitwood, Ledger-Enquirer
28 minutes ago

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.

A 26-year-old lineman for an electrical company died after an accident Sunday in north Columbus, according to the local coroner.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the worker as Cody Lange of Madison, Florida, who was pronounced dead from electrocution at 12:17 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Hospital.

The accident was reported on a work site at 1400 Double Churches Road, where Lange afterward was given CPR, but could not be revived, Bryan said. The Columbus Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services said a fire truck and ambulance arrived at the scene at 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

Lange worked for Corbett Electrical of Lake Park, Georgia, Bryan said.

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Tim Chitwood, Ledger-Enquirer
Editors' Picks

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Ex-Doraville police officer now charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge rules against DOJ over communications in Georgia voting law suit
1h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Will a 14,000-acre Bartow wildlife preserve stay wild or be developed?
5h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Will a 14,000-acre Bartow wildlife preserve stay wild or be developed?
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Facebook

Henry County school band invited to perform in France for D-Day memorial event
5m ago
The Enterprise: Rome’s Black-owned newspaper operated for nearly 50 years
Messages of peace and comfort for Jimmy Carter
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
5h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top