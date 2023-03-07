X
Dark Mode Toggle

Legendary saxophonist Houston Person takes the stage at the Breman Museum

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Rough Draft Atlanta staff
1 hour ago

Famed saxophonist Houston Person is partnering with Joe Alterman to grace the stage at the Breman Museum.

Alterman and Person will perform on March 12 as part of the museum’s Molly Blank Concert Series.

“Houston and I have such a fun time performing together,” said Alterman, “and there are smiles all around when we play — both on our faces and those in the audience.”

Alterman is a pianist known for opening for Ramsey Lewis at world-renowned venues including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and New York’s Blue Note.

Person, who has 75 albums, believes in music that provides, “a release and a relief.” His goal in recordings and concerts is to deliver, “good solid melodies with some improvisation and plenty of blues feel.”

He is best known for his work in soul jazz and his 35-year partnership with Etta Jones. Person has also recorded with Charles Brown, Charles Earland, Lena Horne, Lou Rawls, Horace Silver and Dakota Staton.

The show, entitled ‘Together Again’, will kick off at 5 p.m. after a one-hour reception at 4 p.m. that will feature food and drinks from Kosher Cajun.

Throughout the performance the duo will explore the Great American Songbook.

The Breman Museum is located at 1440 Spring Street in Atlanta. For additional information, call 678-222-3700 or click here.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Rough Draft Atlanta staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive19m ago

Murder conviction upheld for man who drove wife’s corpse 1,000 miles
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
3h ago

Credit: DONNAPERMELL.COM

Black women filmmakers find greater opportunity in Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: DONNAPERMELL.COM

Black women filmmakers find greater opportunity in Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Senate passes bill to limit treatment for transgender youth
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Paramount

Atlanta artist Jamaal Barber joins art-infused MTV reality show
40m ago
Chattanooga Housing Authority picks Atlanta firm as master developer for Westside
Why it’s time to officially get over your EV range anxiety
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
21h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
22h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top