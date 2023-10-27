‘Lawrenceville Blooms’ mural completed as symbol of unity and diversity

This week, the city announced the mural — called “Lawrenceville Blooms” — has been completed. Brought to life by the Lawrenceville Arts Commission and local artist Teresa Abboud, city officials said the mural “serves as a symbol of unity and diversity in the heart of the city” and showcases “the power of community collaboration and the flourishing arts scene in Lawrenceville.”

“The ‘Lawrenceville Blooms’ mural is not just a remarkable work of art; it’s a reflection of the vibrant community we have built here in Lawrenceville,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “The completion of this mural is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community.”

The mural is located at the intersection of Jackson Street and Buford Drive and has been in the works since December 2022. The project — which spans 1,867 square feet — began with an open call urging local artists to submit designs. Abboud was chosen as the finalist for the project and the City Council voted to approve the proposed artwork at its April 17 meeting.

“The ‘Lawrenceville Blooms’ mural project has been a labor of love and an embodiment of the inclusive spirit of our city,” said Aura-Leigh Sanders, who is chair of the Lawrenceville Arts Commission. “It is a collaborative effort that has not only brightened our streets but also the hearts of all who contributed. Our hope is that this mural continues to inspire and cultivate budding artists in our community.”

The painting portion kicked off Sept. 5 with Abboud creating a playful outline, revealing the art that would soon cover the blank wall. Community members of all ages then joined in the following weeks, adding their mark to the project.

“Their artistic contributions were the heart and soul of this project, reflecting the strength of unity within Lawrenceville,” city officials said.

According to the city, Abboud put in more than 300 hours throughout September and October to make “Lawrenceville Blooms” come to life. She finished the mural on Oct.19 with an anti-graffiti clear top coat to protect it from the elements and to simplify cleaning.

“Painting this mural alongside the Lawrenceville community has been a heartwarming experience,” Abboud said. “As I worked, people passing by would honk, wave, and share their excitement. My hope is that in some small way, this mural has sparked inspiration in the hearts of those who witnessed its creation. Art has the power to connect us and inspire us, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that process.”

With the mural’s completion, the city said it invites all to head downtown and enjoy “Lawrenceville Blooms.”

