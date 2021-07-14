Key to getting on the bus: Parents must answer ridership survey for their students

It all comes down to the numbers. In order to get an accurate count, district staff are urging parents to respond to the transportation survey that opened on July 9. Joe Austin, district executive director of data and accountability, said the district has received responses from 7,000 families out of the 25,000 emails sent.

District staff added parent responses include those who have declined bus service for their student, which of course, would open a spot for another student who needs it.

Tammy Perkins, the district's lead transportation director, told the board that with the current number of certified bus drivers and using the current numbers, the district could possibly be able to transport students in the first three priority groups. In her presentation, she showed 11,599 students in zoned elementary and K-8 schools are eligible for transportation, but with current staffing levels, the district will be able to transport only 9,461 students. If more parents who can could opt out of transportation — and of course, if more drivers can be hired, trained, and certified — all children in Priority 2 could possibly have bus transportation. Perkins' presentation can be viewed on the district's YouTube channel at youtube.com/sccpss communications.

David Bringman, District 6 representative, said he declined bus transportation for his child because he can ride his bike to school.

Deputy Superintendent/COO Vanessa Miller-Kaigler added the survey will remain open and school staff are also reaching out to their parents who haven't responded to the survey to inform the school if their children will ride the bus or not. Perkins said the data the survey generates is available in real time and her staff is already beginning the process of establishing routes.

The district continues to aggressively interview and hire bus drivers -- even now interviewing six days a week. "If someone is available to interview only on a Saturday, we will interview that person on a Saturday," Miller-Kaigler told the board. She said the district's billboard campaign has resulted in 25 new hires, and the district will also recruit at job fairs during the month.

Face masks were also briefly discussed. Since school buses are considered public transportation, students must wear face masks while on the bus, but once at school, face masks will be optional.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Key to getting on the bus: Parents must answer ridership survey for their students