More than 200 pretrial motions have been filed by attorneys, WTOC-TV reported. Superior Court Judge F. Gates Peed said Thursday he plans hearings to resolve them beginning in August and hopes for a trial by next spring.

“I would like to be in a position to have a jury in place in the first quarter of 2022," Peed said. "That might be overly optimistic, or it might not be.”

A sheriff's investigator testified that Mary Crocker was starved, beaten and kept bound and naked in a dog crate as punishment by her father and stepfamily before she died. Later indictments said Elwyn Crocker Jr. suffered similar treatment.

Two other family members — the children's stepmother, Candice Crocker, and Roy Prater, the boyfriend of Candice Crocker’s mother — pleaded guilty to murder last year and agreed to testify against the others.

The three defendants awaiting trial have pleaded not guilty. Their charges include malice murder, felony murder, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children, concealing the death of another and false imprisonment.

The judge has issued a gag order prohibiting attorneys, law enforcement officers and witnesses from discussing the case outside the courtroom.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Judge eyes 2022 trial in deaths of two Effingham County teens buried in yard