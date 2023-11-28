Jonesboro High band receives $25K donation for 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Led by CCPS Foundation Executive Director Nina Packer and CCPS Foundation Board Chair Hayelom Tadesse the Foundation presented the $25,000 in the JHS band room.

In addition to the $25,000 committed to the band by the CCPS Foundation, individual members of the Foundation’s board of directors have also pledged to support.

Ebony Austin — through her organization Nouveau Creations — has committed $20,000, and Regina DeLoach has donated $2,000.

The Majestic Marching Cardinals were officially invited to the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade earlier in 2023 and have been raising money to pay for the trip.

The band was selected out of hundreds of applicants to be one of the 10 marching bands in the 98th annual parade.

“Clayton County Public Schools and the CCPS Foundation congratulate and commend the Majestic Marching Cardinals of Jonesboro High School for their hard work and dedication and are excited to support them on their journey to New York City,” a statement from CCPS read.

To donate to the JHS Majestic Marching Cardinals, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/jonesborobandbooster.

