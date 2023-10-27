Hundreds of shoes donated to Shaq’s Boys & Girls Club in Henry County

A surprise event on Monday brought about a new first for the 10-year-old. Santiago was one of hundreds from the local 166 Holly Smith Drive site to receive a free pair of clog shoes famously known as Crocs.

Credit: Henry Herald Credit: Henry Herald

The donation was part of an initiative launched by Academy Sports + Outdoors in partnership with Crocs to celebrate Croctober, an annual celebration to thank Croc fans for their continued support. The Texas-based outdoor and recreational retailer donated 225 pairs of Crocs, a net worth of $10,000, to kids and staff.

“I like that they are spacious, they are customizable and you can get them in your favorite colors,” Santiago said as staff from the Academy Sports + Outdoors gave free pairs of shoes to each student.

Christopher Daniel felt confident sporting his new white Crocs and celebrated the new addition with a little jig as he returned to the gymnasium floor with his friends. His mother, Brenda, deemed the donation a blessing for them both.

“It definitely boosts their self-esteem because this is what all the kids are wearing nowadays,” Daniel said. “And they can be very pricey, so I think this is awesome, and I appreciate it.”

Credit: Henry Herald Credit: Henry Herald

The Croctober launch was like Christmas to Cody Reid, who found himself on the giving end of the Monday event.

“We look for a great community partner and the Boys and Girls Club is a partner that we have worked with in the past and they have the youth of their community inside their building,” the senior regional marketing specialist with Academy Sports + Outdoors said.

He engaged with similar enthusiasm as he helped each student get fitted for their new Crocs.

“Academy is all about giving back to the community, and that’s what we really enjoy especially with a great vendor like Crocs in celebration of Croctober,” Reid said. “We sell a lot of Crocs, but being able to donate them to kids in the community is really cool — especially right before the holiday season begins.”

Credit: Henry Herald Credit: Henry Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.