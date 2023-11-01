Hundreds attend Andrews Family Legacy exhibit opening in Madison

“I’m just overwhelmed,” Latimer told the hundreds gathered in the audience. “I didn’t think this would draw this big a crowd.”

The “this” he was referring to was the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center’s reveal of a four-year project dedicated to the talent and perseverance of the Andrews Family, a share-cropping African-American family that created nationally recognized artists and writers.

Beginning at 2 p.m., on Oct. 29, a steady flow of patrons entered the Cultural Center and spent time both in the Andrews Family Legacy exhibit on the second floor and the borrowed “Benny Andrews: John Lewis Series” down the hall. The John Lewis Series is on a one-year loan from the National Center for Human and Civil Rights and comprises 17 collage images Benny Andrews produced for Lewis.

At the end of the day, hundreds, representing a diverse audience, toured the Andrews Family Legacy exhibit. The exhibit was curated by Martina Dodd, an Atlanta-based art historian and curator who is currently the Program Director of Curation and Object Based Learning at the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library.

Dodd, speaking at Sunday’s opening event, said she hoped the permanent exhibit brings thoughtful contemplation to both the family and the times. “We want to make sure people feel connected to that story and continue to come here. I do think this should be an on-going initiative.”

Lulu Mae Hope felt it. Hope, who walked through the Andrews exhibit with her friends Emma Lawrence and Martha Ward said she could remember much of the times portrayed in the exhibit. “It is interesting,” she said. “I’m glad it’s not like that now.” Hope said she spent much of her childhood picking cotton and “hated when school was out because I had to pick cotton.”

While viewing the exhibit, she said she felt a kinship with the family and the hardships they overcame.

“I actually understand what was going on,” she said.

For the past four years, Andrews Family Legacy Exhibit chairpersons Wayne Vason and Betsy Morehouse have worked with Dodd and many others to compile and complete the first permanent exhibit the center has housed since its opening in 1976.

Benny Andrews, a product of Burney High School was a nationally recognized artist. Raymond, his brother, had several successful books published, and their father, George, was a noted folk artist. Vason said the donation of George Andrews’ portraits to the center prompted discussions of creating an exhibit to portray both the family’s contribution to art but also how it adapted and persevered during a time of poverty and segregation.

“This is using art and art objects to tell the story of an amazing family,” said Vason.

For the past several months Madison-Morgan Cultural Center Executive Director Cynthia Huger and her team, including Jillian Jones, marketing coordinator, have held several meetings with community leaders to discuss the best way to produce an opening for the important exhibit. At the opening, Huger told the audience that the opening of the exhibit and the community response were gratifying.

“What an incredible day,” Huger said to a round of applause. “I couldn’t be more proud than I am today.”

The exhibit includes multimedia presentations of both the family’s history, a large sampling of Benny and George Andrews’ art and a film of a Plainview Baptist Church meeting from the 1980s. There is a “book nook” for children and representations of how the Andrews family, including Viola and George, raised their 10 children in a small house off Plainview Road.

Latimer told the audience that his grandmother, Viola, a woman Vason has called the driving force behind the family’s successes, moved the family to Atlanta in the early 1950s, seeking educational opportunities they could not get in Morgan County.

“I want to thank the community for allowing us to come back,” he said. Viola, he said, “taught them how to become creative, to flourish despite the abject poverty they suffered under the Jim Crow era, they thrived.”

Hundreds passed through the exhibits and most stayed to hear from both Vason and Morehouse, Dodd and Latimer during a program celebrating the day.

“I can’t tell you what a pleasure it was to see so many people coming through to view the exhibit,” Morehouse said.

Noted jazz musician Dr. Dwight Andrews, a professor of music theory and African American Music at Emory University and a Senior Minister of First Congregational United Church of Christ, and a group performed several selections commemorating the day, including the opening song “I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to be Free.”

The exhibit, he said, prior to the performance, “really speaks to the way we can build a community going forward by acknowledging the complicated past we all share.”

