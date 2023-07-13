Hulu releases documentary on former Cobb teacher convicted of sexually assaulting student

Spencer Herron went from Kell High School Teacher of the Year in 2016 to convicted felon for repeatedly sexually assaulting one of his students.

Now, Herron’s story is the focus of “Betrayal: The Perfect Husband,” a three-part ABC News documentary series that became available for streaming on Hulu Tuesday.

The TV show is based on the podcast “Betrayal” by Herron’s ex-wife, Jenifer Faison, about his infidelity and crimes.

She discovered in 2018 that her husband had been leading a double life, cheating on her with multiple other women and, it turned out, sexually assaulting one of his students at Kell.

Faison, who lives in Acworth, told the Marietta Daily Journal she produced the podcast and helped with the TV series to empower victims.

“I really was hoping it would help at least one other person not feel so alone, with what they’re going through, whether it’s betrayal, or if they realized they were being groomed,” Faison said.

Another voice in the show is that of the female student who accused Herron of sexual assault in 2018. She shares her story in the final episode of the new series on Hulu.

In January 2019, Herron pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years probation.

According to his arrest warrant, Herron, a video production teacher at Kell High School, forced the student to perform multiple sex acts against her wishes from 2016 to 2018, with the assaults taking place on the Kell campus.

The student told investigators Herron would text her when he would be at the school, and that he touched her inappropriately during the summer of 2016 and into the fall.

He began sexually assaulting her in January 2017 and continued throughout the rest of the year. It was after Herron was arrested by Cobb County police that Faison discovered the extent of his extramarital affairs.

The final episode of the series reveals Herron was released from prison last summer. Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. said in the episode Herron would be required by law to register as a sex offender and stay away from children.

Herron is now out on parole, but Faison said that does not concern her.

“I have no contact with (Herron) at all and don’t plan on it again, and honestly, now that the docuseries has come out, I’m sure he will want to stay away from me as well,” Faison said.

In a statement, the Cobb County School District said it has “worked closely with police on this reprehensible crime and are glad justice has been served.

“We employ a variety of industry-leading initiatives to keep kids safe including the ‘SafeSchools Alert’ tip line, ‘We Keep Each Other Safe’ training, and the ‘Concerned Cops’ mentor program,” the district added. “The district and our highly-trained police officers are committed to the safety of students and staff at every school, every day.”

Cobb school board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins told the Marietta Daily Journal he knew about the series, but he did not realize it was released.

“At the end of the day, my hope is that all that were a part of it have received the healing that they need past that situation,” Hutchins said. “That’s my first concern, really that’s my only concern. Anything outside of that is trivial for me, because I’m only concerned about the well-being of that child. Making sure that they’re OK, that they have received whatever necessary healing they need to move forward.”

Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said he was aware of the documentary, but had not had a chance to watch it.

The allegations and subsequent charges and convictions had come as a shock at the time, Hubbard said.

“Obviously, when something like that comes up, I don’t know if Mr. Herron quit or was fired, but the school district certainly would have a right to address those issues, since it has to do with moral turpitude and sexual assault charges,” he said.

As for Faison, she found the experience of producing the podcast and working on the TV series to be at times therapeutic, and also gave her feelings of empathy that sometimes surprised her.

“Doing the podcast was both cathartic and somewhat painful,” she said. “I really faced some difficult topics that are usually swept under the rug. So when I spoke with some of the adult women who had affairs with my husband, I actually found empathy for what they went through and the shame that they were going through in this experience.”

Credit: Marietta Daily Journal Credit: Marietta Daily Journal

